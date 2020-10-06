Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Launches ‘Served Up’ Podcast

Mixing things up with topics from beverage industry best practices to thought-provoking discussions on social justice

MIAMI & DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SGWS—Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (“Southern Glazer’s”)—the world’s pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced it has launched a new podcast called Served Up, providing an engaging avenue for the Company to share relevant and timely information about topics of importance to its customers in the hospitality industry. Served Up, available on Apple and Spotify, is designed to be a source for beverage professionals to hear from celebrated industry leaders who will share a mix of insights and ideas that help listeners advance their skills, customer experiences, and work environments. A key focus of the one-hour, unscripted series will be to highlight discussions about diversity and inclusion by featuring thought leaders in social justice and industry influencers representing Black, POC, and LGBTQ communities.

Bellying up to the bar as hosts of the podcast are Southern Glazer’s employees Bridget Albert and Julie Milroy. Bridget Albert is a National Director of Education for Southern Glazer’s, published author of “Market-Fresh Mixology” and award-winning mixologist with more than 25 years of hospitality industry experience. Julie Milroy is a Vice President of On-Premise for Southern Glazer’s with more than 15 years of experience in the beverage alcohol industry including roles in Sales, Human Resources, Marketing, and Commercial Strategy.

The debut show, available now, features guest Jessica Pettit, social justice educator, diversity and inclusion trainer, and author of “Good Enough Now.” Jessica pulls together her stand-up comedy background with more than 15 years of diversity training experience to stir up difficult conversations that help move people and teams from abstract fears to actionable habits.

New shows will be available weekly and upcoming guests include:

Garrett Oliver : Garrett is Brooklyn Brewery’s Master Brewer, a James Beard Award winner and founder of the Michael James Jackson Foundation (MJF). MJF funds technical education and career advancement for Black, Indigenous and People of Color professionals in the brewing and distilling industries.

: Garrett is Brooklyn Brewery’s Master Brewer, a James Beard Award winner and founder of the Michael James Jackson Foundation (MJF). MJF funds technical education and career advancement for Black, Indigenous and People of Color professionals in the brewing and distilling industries. Erica Fields : Erica is President of Brooks Grain and has 40 years of industry experience as a grain/rye supplier to distilleries. Erica is a co-founder of CIVITAS Regional LGBT Chamber of Commerce and a gender rights warrior.

: Erica is President of Brooks Grain and has 40 years of industry experience as a grain/rye supplier to distilleries. Erica is a co-founder of CIVITAS Regional LGBT Chamber of Commerce and a gender rights warrior. Josh Davis : Josh is the Founder of Brown and Balanced, a platform dedicated to share talents and stories of Black and Brown food and beverage professionals and the projects they’re developing through digital content.

: Josh is the Founder of Brown and Balanced, a platform dedicated to share talents and stories of Black and Brown food and beverage professionals and the projects they’re developing through digital content. Samara Rivers : Samara is the Founder of the Black Bourbon Society (BBS). BBS bridges the gap between the spirits industry and Black bourbon enthusiasts through social media platforms, brand-partnered events and exclusive excursions.

: Samara is the Founder of the Black Bourbon Society (BBS). BBS bridges the gap between the spirits industry and Black bourbon enthusiasts through social media platforms, brand-partnered events and exclusive excursions. Dale DeGroff and Tony Abou-Ganim: Dale (The King of Cocktails) and Tony (The Modern Mixologist) are accredited with reigniting the modern mixology bar experience. Both are worldwide celebrated beverage professionals, authors and humanitarians.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.

