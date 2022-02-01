Southeastern Grocers Scores 10 Store Brands Editors’ Picks Awards for Own Brand Innovation

Grocer bundles award-winning products with launch of limited-edition SE Grocers fall flavors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is pleased to announce 10 of the grocer’s new Own Brand products have been awarded gold, silver and bronze medals from Store Brands 2022 Editors’ Picks for best new products.





SEG’s Naturally Better line scored the most gold medals this year for two of the grocer’s meat products and one gold medal was obtained for the grocer’s organic Medium-Chain Tri-glycerides (MCT) oil in the general grocery category. SEG’s Prestige line of Own Brand products, which offers customers premium quality and unique flavors for an enhanced food experience, received several bronze and silver medals, while the SE Grocers line received one bronze medal.

Gayle Shields, Vice President of Own Brands for Southeastern Grocers, said, “At Southeastern Grocers, our customers and associates are at the forefront of everything we do. We strive to present our customers with quality products that they’ll love and that are easily implemented into their lives to help them save. We’re thrilled 10 of our products were picked by the Store Brands editors this year, and we look forward to introducing our customers to more than 500 new products before the end of this year that will continue to deliver fresh new varieties with our try it, love it or your money back guarantee.”

Store Brands’ Editors’ Picks for 2022 includes a broad range of items for customers seeking healthy alternatives. The editors judged innovative private brand items that were designed to meet consumer demand for products that are flavorful and made from ingredients that help promote healthier lifestyles. The editors awarded gold, silver and bronze medals in 26 categories. This year, SEG received high regards for 10 of its Own Brand products across multiple categories:

Gold: Meat, Seafood and Poultry – SE Grocers Naturally Better Green Onion Chicken Sausage and SE Grocers Naturally Better Cajun Chicken Sausage

– SE Grocers Naturally Better Green Onion Chicken Sausage and SE Grocers Naturally Better Cajun Chicken Sausage Gold: Oil and Vinegar – SE Grocers Naturally Better Organic MCT Oil

– SE Grocers Naturally Better Organic MCT Oil Silver: Oil and Vinegar – SE Grocers Prestige Organic Chili Flavored Extra Virgin Olive Oil

– SE Grocers Prestige Organic Chili Flavored Extra Virgin Olive Oil Bronze: Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts – SE Grocers Prestige Apple Berry Blossoms Crafted Dessert and SE Grocers Prestige Butter Toffee Sticky Cakes Crafted Dessert

– SE Grocers Prestige Apple Berry Blossoms Crafted Dessert and SE Grocers Prestige Butter Toffee Sticky Cakes Crafted Dessert Bronze: Oil and Vinegar – SE Grocers Prestige Organic Basil Flavored Extra Virgin Olive Oil

– SE Grocers Prestige Organic Basil Flavored Extra Virgin Olive Oil Bronze: Spices and Seasonings – SE Grocers Nashville Hot Chicken Seasoning

– SE Grocers Nashville Hot Chicken Seasoning Bronze: Condiments – SE Grocers Prestige Sweet Onion Bacon Vinaigrette

– SE Grocers Prestige Sweet Onion Bacon Vinaigrette Bronze: Rice, Pasta and Grains – SE Grocers Naturally Better Organic Tri-Color Quinoa

Customers can find these award-winning products in all Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores in addition to the full lineup of SE Grocers brand products that offer customers the perfect balance of high-quality products at an affordable price on a variety of everyday staples to unique novelty items like the grocer’s newly released fall line of products, which include:

SE Grocers Pumpkin Coffee – A light roast coffee blend with notes of cinnamon spice, nutmeg and pumpkin. This seasonal favorite is now available in 12-count single serve pods.

– A light roast coffee blend with notes of cinnamon spice, nutmeg and pumpkin. This seasonal favorite is now available in 12-count single serve pods. SE Grocers Prestige Sack Em’ Sundae Ice Cream – Just in time for football season, this rich creamy vanilla ice cream is packed with caramel swirls, chocolatey brownie bites and lots of fudge flakes.

– Just in time for football season, this rich creamy vanilla ice cream is packed with caramel swirls, chocolatey brownie bites and lots of fudge flakes. SE Grocers Prestige Pumpkin Spice Latte Ice Cream – This seasonal specialty highlights the cozy comfort of fall and features a rich base of pumpkin ice cream speckled with espresso flakes and big swirls of vanilla cream.

With an array of award-winning products available to purchase at all Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, customers can always expect an excellent experience at an incredible price. Plus, SEG offers a money back guarantee on all Own Brand products – try it, love it or get your money back.

To view the complete list of 2022 Store Brands Editors’ Picks please visit: Store Brands 2022 Editors’ Picks: Featured Winners

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

