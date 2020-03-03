South Carolina Virtual Charter School Now Accepting Enrollment for the 2020-2021 School Year

COLUMBIA, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–South Carolina Virtual Charter School (SCVCS)—an AdvancED-accredited and NCAA-approved, full-time public charter school—is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2020-2021 school year. SCVCS offers a tuition-free education to students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade.

SCVCS also offers families an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar learning environment. Combining online instruction, a rigorous curriculum and the support of state-certified teachers, SCVCS provides students with the tools and resources they need to succeed.

“At SCVCS, we provide a personalized learning experience for every student,” says Head of School Dr. Cherry Daniel. “We know that our interactive curriculum and dynamic teachers and staff help students chart their own academic and professional paths.”

SCVCS students across all grade levels are offered a full course load in the core subjects of English/language arts, math, science, history, art, music and physical education, as well as electives and world languages. SCVCS sponsors national honor societies in the core academic areas.

The school also offers career readiness courses in growing career fields including, but not limited to: healthcare, information technology, computer science, law enforcement, and general management. These courses support high schoolers in pursuing credentials that help them become more readily employable upon graduation.

SCVCS teachers facilitate live, interactive online classes, which allow students to enjoy a safe learning environment anywhere with an internet connection. In addition to scheduled classes, teachers regularly communicate with students and families via phone and email in order to ensure they are supported and appropriately challenged. Resources are available to help SCVCS students and families navigate the online and blended learning experience.

Many families and students are choosing SCVCS because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Athletes, advanced learners, and all types of students can balance a full academic load along with extracurricular pursuits or any other specialized needs. SCVCS’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue academic goals in a supportive environment that recognizes their individual learning styles.

Throughout the school year, SCVCS hosts field trips and social outings and celebrates graduating seniors with an in-person commencement ceremony in the spring. Virtual clubs and organizations allow students to further explore shared interests together.

SCVCS encourages families to attend town hall meetings hosted by the school. To learn more about enrollment and for a schedule of upcoming events, visit scvcs.k12.com or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

About South Carolina Virtual Charter School

South Carolina Virtual Charter School (SCVCS) is a full-time public charter school that serves students in grades K through 12. As part of the South Carolina public school system, SCVCS is tuition-free and gives families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), one of the nation’s preeminent tech-enabled education companies and a premier provider of career readiness education services. For more information about SCVCS, visit scvcs.k12.com.

Contacts

K12 Inc.



Dana Still



Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications



571-405-2395



[email protected]