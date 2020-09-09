Sound Technologies Appointed as EAW® Rep for Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin

CHICAGO, IL, SEPTEMBER 9, 2020 – Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®) announces Sound Technologies as its manufacturer’s representative for Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.

“Sound Technologies’ Principal Jim Bobel not only spent four years as part of the EAW sales team but he has over 25 years of experience working with some of the top brands in the industry, so he brings in depth product and technology knowledge to the table,” says TJ Smith, president for EAW. “We are excited to once again be working with Jim as he grows his business. Sound Technologies will be a great asset in helping serve customers in the region.”

Based in Chicago, Sound Technologies’ mission is to support and serve manufacturers, integrators, designers, production companies, artists, and anyone looking to produce great audio.

“Earlier this year, it became very clear that our industry in particular would be heavily impacted by COVID-19 and I felt compelled to create a company that could meet the needs of our evolving industry,” says Bobel. “Sound Technologies exists to deliver a greater level of service and is built to adapt to serve our brands and customers. As our portfolio grows, we are partnering with companies that align with our mission and values. The products from EAW are a perfect match for us and we are excited to develop opportunities and grow together.”

For more information, visit www.soundtechnologiesllc.com

About Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW®)

Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) designs, manufactures, and sells professional loudspeaker systems and technologies to enable the growth and success of professional audio companies around the world. EAW products deliver powerful and even sound to every seat enabling an experience of profound connection with every observer in every setting.