Sound Media Ventures Announces Initial Closing of Fund I to Bolster New Media Technology Innovation

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Sound Media Ventures, an Atlanta-based venture capital firm that fuels start-ups at the intersection of media and technology, is pleased to announce that it launched its Fund I. The fund expects to complete its final closing later this year. Established by Shachar Oren, who previously founded Neurotic Media, where he secured a 10x exit to Peloton Interactive in 2018, Sound Media Ventures focuses on innovations that impact the creation, distribution and monetization of media. The firm’s bespoke approach connects investors to an ecosystem that is going through accelerated transformation.

Supported by the increased recognition and realization, by both consumers and corporations, of the value of at-home and mobile media consumption, the media tech sector is expected to grow aggressively for the balance of the decade – fueled by sectors such as fitness, communications, education, entertainment and art, gaming and esports. As companies hone in on public needs in a post-pandemic world, new technologies are vital. “This is a golden age for entrepreneurship in media technology, and we are here to help,” said Oren, founder and CEO of Sound Media Ventures. “Consumers are increasingly adopting digital habits, driving the innovation of emerging media companies worldwide. Entrepreneurs are inspired to drive growth using transformative media technologies and innovative business models.”

Oren leverages his experience to seek and identify passionate and hard-working founders who are building meaningful enterprises with the potential to make a significant and lasting impact. For more than two decades, Oren has been mentoring founders at the formation, angel and pre-seed level via various accelerators, including LA-based Techstars Music, Georgia Tech’s ATDC and Create-X, Georgia State University’s Main Street, and The Cranium Incubator. Oren’s approach is to offer founders the capital to grow coupled with guidance to help them scale, globally.

Early investments by Sound Media Ventures include Loupe, a leading streaming art platform on connected TVs, available on Apple TV (#1 Lifestyle App in 58 countries), Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Comcast Xfinity, and Pluto TV; TribeXR, a VR platform that teaches how to DJ, including 1:1 lessons and livestream performances; Press Sports, a social app with a fast-growing community of over 125K members that empowers athletes, engages fans and helps scouts discover talent; and Dance Fight, the first head-to-head video competition platform on mobile. Dance Fight has a deep partnership with Snap, including original programming.

About Sound Media Ventures: A venture capital firm that discovers, invests and mentors innovative media technology companies around the world. It is focused on seed and early-growth start-ups revolutionizing the media ecosystem. The firm applies capital, operating experience, relationships and market intelligence to cultivate the next generation of leading founders in the media tech sector. It facilitates a differentiated investment vehicle by specifically seeking novel, scalable and defensible technologies that positively impact the way media is created, distributed and monetized. For more information, visit www.soundmedia.vc.

