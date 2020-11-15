Sony TV Black Friday Deals (2020): Top Early Sony 65 Inch, 4K & OLED TV Savings Summarized by Consumer Articles

Early Black Friday Sony TV deals for 2020 are here, review the latest early Black Friday Sony Bravia OLED TV, 4K TV and more savings here on this page

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Here’s our guide to the best early Sony TV deals for Black Friday, including offers on 77 inch, 65 inch, 55 inch and more Sony OLED TVs. Browse the best deals listed below.

Best Sony TV Deals:

Best TV Deals:

Searching for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and Amazon’s latest holiday season deals for hundreds more deals at the moment. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Named the CES King of TV, Sony provides a whole new level of viewing experience through its top-rated 4K Ultra HD OLED and LED smart TVs. The Sony BRAVIA range features sleek, elegant slim TVs that will fit in any living room and home entertainment system. The award-winning Sony BRAVIA A9G MASTER Series 4K HDR OLED TVs are available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 77-inch models and are compatible with the Alexa App. Another best-selling Sony TV is the X950G 4K Ultra HD LED TV that comes in 55-, 65-, 75-, and 85-inch models.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

Contacts

Andy Mathews ([email protected])