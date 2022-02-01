Sony Introduces the FR7 Cinema Line PTZ Camera; Features, Specifications and More Info at B&H

Video News: Sony introduces the FR7 Cinema Line PTZ camera with a full-frame sensor and interchangeable lens mount





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–B&H is pleased to announce the new FR7 Cinema Line PTZ camera, part of Sony’s tradition of stepping up popular tech to new heights. The FR7 not only has standard PTZ features such as smooth pan/tilt/zoom functions, up to 100 presets, PoE++, and IP remote control, but it adds a full-frame cinema sensor with 15+ stops of dynamic range, dual media slots, genlock, timecode, and a PTZ camera first (as of this writing): a Sony E lens mount for interchangeable lenses.

Sony FR7 Cinema PTZ Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1724296-REG/sony_ilme_fr7_fr7_cinema_line_ptz.html

Key Features

Supports up to UHD 4K120 Video

Sony E-Mount Lens Interchangeability

4K Full-Frame Sensor

12G-SDI, HDMI & Streaming Output

Variable Electronic ND Filter

Smooth, Slow Pan & Tilt Movement

IR, IP & Web App Remote Control

Flexible PoE+ Installation

Genlock, Timecode & Tally Lamps

Broadcast/Cinema Applications

The full-frame sensor on the FR7 provides a deep, 15+ stop dynamic range that you would expect from cameras used on broadcast dramas, talk shows, reality programming, concerts, and music videos, while also being compact and versatile for small events like weddings, house of worship, and livestreamed Internet programs. The bonus of these cameras being remotely controllable only adds even more value to your production.

Enhanced Features

The camera can capture up to UHD 4K120 video and it supports common looks such as S-Cinetone, Cine EI, and MLUT for matching other cameras, and professional color spaces such as Log3 and HLG deep color / resolution options for post-production workflow. Variable 1/4 to 1/128 electronic ND filters prevent you from worrying about adding rear lens filters. Features like Fast Hybrid AF, real-time Eye AF, and Tracking AF allow you to track your subjects accurately.

Connectivity & Media

The camera connects to a LAN via Ethernet, and it supports PoE++ so you can save extra cabling. You can control the camera using IP remote controllers such as the RP-IP500, or you can utilize a remote web app from a tablet or computer. It outputs to HDMI, supports SDI raw output, and it allows you to input audio via a 5-pin XLR. Its broadcast features include a tally lamp, timecode in, an OPTION connector, and a Genlock connector for integration into larger productions. The FR7 also has dual media slots that accept CFexpress Type-A/SDXC cards for internal recording, something that is not often found on a PTZ camera.

Options

With an optional upgrade, you’ll be able to add the FR7 to an NDI network and stream high-quality NDI|HX video. The camera also comes in an FR7 Camera Kit that includes a 28-135mm E-mount zoom lens, and it is ceiling mountable using an optional ceiling bracket.

Sony Introduces FR7 Cinema PTZ Camera – First Look



https://youtu.be/DH97diMiBn4

Learn More with B&H Explora



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/video/sony-fr7-cinema-line-ptz-camera

About B&H Photo Video

As the world’s largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 48 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world’s foremost experts and interviews with some of technology’s most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

Sony FR7 Cimema PTZ Camera



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/video/sony-fr7-cinema-line-ptz-camera

Contacts

Henry Posner



B&H Photo Video



212-615-8820



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/