Sony Announces FX30 Cinema APS-C Camera; Preorder and More Information at B&H Photo Video

Video News: Sony is bringing its Cinema Line to more content creators with the release of the FX30. This new entry-level cinema camera features the same form factor as the FX3, with a newly developed 26MP APS-C sensor capable of 4K up to 120p.





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–B&H is pleased to announce the Sony FX30 Digital Cinema Camera. This camera lowers the barrier for entry into Sony’s highly regarded Cinema Line and delivers top-notch quality and professional features to everyday content creators.

Borrowing a lot from the FX3, the Sony FX30 uses nearly the same form factor with the only noticeable change being the use of a 26MP APS-C BSI CMOS sensor. This sensor down-samples the 6K Super 35mm area to produce high-quality UHD 4K imagery. High-quality recording is possible in 4K up to 60p, while 120p requires a 1.6x crop of the sensor. All these modes are available in 10-bit 4:2:2 using Sony’s many recording formats, including the newer XAVC HS and XAVC S-I. The camera can also output 16-bit raw over HDMI.

Sony FX30 Digital Cinema Camera



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1729317-REG/sony_ilme_fx30_fx30_digital_cinema_camera.html

Key Features

26.1MP APS-C BSI CMOS Sensor

UHD 4K up to 120p

Compact Form Designed for Cage-Free Use

10-Bit 4:2:2 XAVC S-I,16-Bit Raw Output

S-Cinetone/S-Log3/HLG, 14+ Stops DR

Phase Detection AF/Face Tracking/Eye AF

Standard ISO 100-32000 | Dual Base ISO

Dual CFexpress Type A/SDXC Card Slots

User LUTs & Timecode Sync Support

The use of the BIONZ XR sensor allows the FX30 to realize many features found in higher-end cinema cameras. These include benefits such as the ability to import user LUTs, S-Log3 and S-Cinetone Picture Profiles, Cine EI, and more. The sensor can make the most of these functions with Dual Base ISO of 800 / 2500, a base ISO range of 100-32000, and a rated dynamic range of 14+ stops.

Other advantages of this powerful processor are a Fast Hybrid AF system that uses 495 points over 90% of the sensor for high-speed, accurate tracking even when shooting in 4K at 120p. The camera will offer Real-time Eye AF and Real-time Tracking, as well as AF Assist and Focus Map functions.

Breathing Compensation will be available in the FX30 with select lenses, as well as the Active mode for the image stabilization system, which works with the camera’s 5-axis in-body image stabilization for smoother performance.

Sony is preparing a Catalyst Prepare Plug-in for Adobe Premiere Pro that will allow users to read the metadata of the video files, including breathing compensation and gyro data, among others, to allow for adjustments to be made in post-production.

The body is as small and capable as the FX3. It features the same compact, lightweight design that has multiple threaded holes for mounting accessories directly. It is designed for cage-free operation. The camera also uses the latest menu and info display for a clean, intuitive user experience. There is a cooling fan for long, uninterrupted recording, and the camera will support timecode sync with the optional VMC-BNCM1 Timecode Adapter Cable.

As opposed to the FX3, the FX30 is available with and without the XLR-H1 XLR Handle Unit. For users who might not need the advanced audio unit, this can make the system smaller and more affordable. If individuals might want to consider picking it up later, it will be available separately.

Announced with the camera are new sizes of Sony’s CFexpress Type A TOUGH Memory Cards. Shooters will now be able to select larger 320GB and 640GB capacities to use with their FX3, a7S III, a1, FX6, or the new FX30.

