SONIC Brings Back Nostalgic 2000s Vibes with Limited-Edition SONIC Slush Ring

New Slush Ring helps guests match their mood to a SONIC Slush flavor, which they can order for half price in the SONIC App

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, SONIC® Drive-In launched the new SONIC Slush Ring: a mood ring accessory that sparks memories of the early 2000s. Designed to look like a Slush in one of SONIC’s signature white cups, the SONIC Slush Ring helps guests determine the exact flavor that suits their current mood.





With so many tasty SONIC Slush flavors to choose from, including Cherry Limeade, Blue Coconut, Mango and Peach, the Slush Ring comes with a guide that matches the indicated ring color to the perfect Slush flavor to suit your mood. If the ring turns purple, you may be feeling ecstatic, and a Grape Slush is the perfect companion. Or if it’s pink, you could feel loving and a Strawberry Slush will make your heart smile. Additionally, when guests order their Slush in the SONIC App or online, they’ll enjoy it for half price during Happy Hour Any Time.*

“Slushes are an iconic SONIC product. There is a flavor for everyone and for every mood, and we’ve brought that same flavorful variety to life in the form of an equally iconic fashion accessory – a mood ring,” said Lori Abou Habib, chief marketing officer for SONIC. “Everything Y2K is on trend right now, and the SONIC Slush Ring lets us tap into that style in a fun way that’s uniquely SONIC!”

The SONIC Slush Ring is available for $9.99 at SonicSwagShop.com, while supplies last, where fans can also purchase a canvas tote bag and t-shirt that both read “My Slush Mood” and perfectly complement the SONIC Slush Ring with a similar design style. For every Slush Ring merchandise purchase, 100% of proceeds will be donated to provide much-needed supplies and learning resources to public schools across the communities SONIC serves.**

For some virtual fun, Snapchat users will also have the chance to experience the nine unique moods of the ring within Augmented Reality. Leveraging the power of Snapchat’s AR platform, the dedicated SONIC Slush Ring filter allows users to try on the ring, which then assigns each user one of the nine moods and its associated Slush flavor. Once they have tried on the ring, Snapchat users can visit the SONIC Swag Shop and purchase the ring, thanks to a dedicated “Shop Now” button located on the Lens experience.

*Mobile and online ordering available only at select locations; hours may vary.

**100% of SONIC Slush Ring merchandise net proceeds benefit the SONIC Foundation, a division of the Inspire Brands Foundation. For more information about the SONIC Foundation, visit foundation.inspirebrands.com.

