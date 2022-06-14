Sonder to Present at Upcoming Nasdaq 46th Investor Conference in London

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, today announced that Francis Davidson, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Nasdaq Investor Conference. Details for the event are as follows:

Nasdaq 46th Investor Conference Who: Francis Davidson, Co-Founder & CEO When: Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Time: 2:00 p.m. BST / 9:00 a.m. EDT for the Presentation Where: May Fair Hotel in London Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sjdhn5sm

A live and archived webcast of the Presentation will be accessible from the “News & Events” section of the company’s Investor Relations website for on demand viewing at investors.sonder.com.

About Sonder Holdings Inc.

Sonder (NASDAQ: SOND) is revolutionizing hospitality through innovative, tech-enabled service and inspiring, thoughtfully designed accommodations combined into one seamless experience. Launched in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco, Sonder provides a variety of accommodation options — from spacious rooms to fully-equipped suites and apartments — found in over 35 markets spanning ten countries and three continents. The Sonder app gives guests full control over their stay. Complete with self-service features, simple check-in and 24/7 on-the-ground support, amenities and services at Sonder are just a tap away, making a world of better stays open to all.

