Sonder to Participate at Upcoming Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, will participate in Citi’s 2022 Global Technology Conference. Sanjay Banker, President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings with investors.

Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference

Who: Sanjay Banker, President & CFO When: Thursday, September 8, 2022 Time: 9:45 a.m. to 10:25 a.m ET Where: Hilton Hotel – New York, 1335 6th Avenue, (btw 53rd & 54th), New York Webcast: investors.sonder.com

A live and archived webcast of the Presentation will be accessible from the “News & Events” section of the company’s Investor Relations website for on demand viewing at investors.sonder.com.

About Sonder Holdings Inc.

Sonder (NASDAQ: SOND) is revolutionizing hospitality through innovative, tech-enabled service and inspiring, thoughtfully designed accommodations combined into one seamless experience. Launched in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco, Sonder provides a variety of accommodation options — from spacious rooms to fully-equipped suites and apartments — found in over 40 markets spanning ten countries and three continents. The Sonder app gives guests full control over their stay. Complete with self-service features, simple check-in and 24/7 on-the-ground support, amenities and services at Sonder are just a tap away, making a world of better stays open to all.

