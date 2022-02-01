Sonder Holdings Inc. Reveals Nationwide Survey Results Highlighting America’s Return to Travel

Study shows significant increase in U.S. respondents with personal travel plans, with travelers prioritizing longer trips, value, affordability and cleanliness

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sonder Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: SOND), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, today released new survey findings, providing data and insights into the return of travel as the summer season approaches and following the most severe downturn in the history of the modern travel industry.

The report, conducted in partnership with Ipsos, shows a significant increase in the number of Americans with plans for personal travel in 2022 compared to results from a baseline survey conducted by Sonder in July 2021, with many considering longer trips and digital nomadism.

Survey highlights include:

Americans are eager to travel in 2022, with a significant increase in personal travel plans since last summer. Almost three-fourths of Americans (72%) say they have personal travel plans this year, up 10 points since July 2021. Interest in business or international travel is also higher than it was last year – up eight and ten points, respectively.

Almost three-fourths of Americans (72%) say they have personal travel plans this year, up 10 points since July 2021. Interest in business or international travel is also higher than it was last year – up eight and ten points, respectively. Longer trips and “digital nomadism” may be here to stay, especially among certain demographic groups. Six-in-ten (61%) Americans are interested in taking a trip for two weeks or more in the next year, with interest higher among younger adults aged 18-34 and parents. While younger adults are more interested in longer trips, 82% of family travelers say they are interested in taking a trip while working remotely (up 15 points from last summer). For digital nomads and travelers booking long-term stays, many of Sonder’s spaces offer high-speed internet and comfortable workspaces in addition to fully-equipped kitchens, living rooms, multiple bedrooms and en-suite laundry, delivering a great place to spread out and work remotely for extended periods.

Six-in-ten (61%) Americans are interested in taking a trip for two weeks or more in the next year, with interest higher among younger adults aged 18-34 and parents. While younger adults are more interested in longer trips, 82% of family travelers say they are interested in taking a trip while working remotely (up 15 points from last summer). For digital nomads and travelers booking long-term stays, many of Sonder’s spaces offer high-speed internet and comfortable workspaces in addition to fully-equipped kitchens, living rooms, multiple bedrooms and en-suite laundry, delivering a great place to spread out and work remotely for extended periods. Value is the top priority among Americans planning to travel for personal reasons. Four-in-ten Americans (42%) prioritize high value for the price paid, followed by accommodations near popular tourist destinations (33%), on-site amenities (23%), and the spaciousness of accommodations (15%) when traveling for personal reasons. Sonder offers a variety of modern, spacious accommodation options at an exceptional value in top tourist destinations, including: a suite just steps away from Central Park in NYC, a charming balcony room in a leafy Parisian courtyard near the Champs-Élysées and a two-bedroom beachside apartment in Dubai.

Four-in-ten Americans (42%) prioritize high value for the price paid, followed by accommodations near popular tourist destinations (33%), on-site amenities (23%), and the spaciousness of accommodations (15%) when traveling for personal reasons. Sonder offers a variety of modern, spacious accommodation options at an exceptional value in top tourist destinations, including: a suite just steps away from Central Park in NYC, a charming balcony room in a leafy Parisian courtyard near the Champs-Élysées and a two-bedroom beachside apartment in Dubai. The majority of American travelers value sustainability in their accommodations. More than six-in-ten (64%) Americans say sustainability and the environment is important to them when choosing their traveling accommodations. Sonder recently announced that it will ​​eliminate single-use plastic amenities in all of its guest-facing units no later than Dec. 31, 2022, and has made several commitments to optimize energy consumption.

More than six-in-ten (64%) Americans say sustainability and the environment is important to them when choosing their traveling accommodations. Sonder recently announced that it will ​​eliminate single-use plastic amenities in all of its guest-facing units no later than Dec. 31, 2022, and has made several commitments to optimize energy consumption. Aesthetics matter. 81% of Americans say the look and feel of their accommodations is important to them when considering booking a stay. Sonder prioritizes design with the goal of making all our spaces inspiring, with an aesthetic that resonates with those who appreciate architecture and interiors and “instagrammable” stays.

81% of Americans say the look and feel of their accommodations is important to them when considering booking a stay. Sonder prioritizes design with the goal of making all our spaces inspiring, with an aesthetic that resonates with those who appreciate architecture and interiors and “instagrammable” stays. The pandemic has highlighted the desire for cleanliness, affordability, and no-touch options among Americans looking to travel. 66% of Americans say cleanliness of accommodations has become more important since the pandemic began. In addition to professional housekeeping, Sonder thoroughly cleans and disinfects each unit before and after every stay, and gives guests the option to request additional cleaning services for a fee via the Sonder mobile app.

“We’re seeing sustained increases in booking momentum across our portfolio, as Americans jump back into summer travel,” said Francis Davidson, Co-Founder and CEO of Sonder. “We built Sonder as the model for the future of hospitality and these findings indicate that our emphasis on technology and design to drive the guest experience are really aligned with what modern travelers are looking for in their stays.”

Sonder offers a variety of flexible accommodation options — from rooms to suites to apartments, available for one-night or multi-day stays — in 35+ markets and ten countries. Through Sonder’s tech-enabled experience, travelers can request early check-in or late check-out directly from their phones, and check-in to their unit through the Sonder app — bypassing crowded lobbies completely. Connecting to WiFi is easy with the tap of a button. With teams on the ground in every city, Sonder guests can receive instant guest support through the company’s 24/7 Concierge service via the app.

Methodology

This nationwide survey was conducted by Ipsos on behalf of Sonder between April 28-May 2, 2022 among 2,009 American adults. Results have a credibility interval of plus or minus 2.7 percentage points. Each week Ipsos U.S. eNation online omnibus completes five national online surveys. Each survey (wave of eNation) consists of at least 1,000 completes with adults 18 years of age or older in the contiguous U.S.A. The sample is balanced to be representative of the general population based upon region, gender, age, race/ethnicity, and education from the U.S. Census Bureau.

About Sonder

Sonder (NASDAQ: SOND) is revolutionizing hospitality through innovative, tech-enabled service and inspiring, thoughtfully designed accommodations combined into one seamless experience. Launched in 2014 and headquartered in San Francisco, Sonder provides a variety of accommodation options — from spacious rooms to fully-equipped suites and apartments — found in 35+ markets spanning ten countries and three continents. The Sonder app gives guests full control over their stay. Complete with self-service features, simple check-in and 24/7 on-the-ground support, amenities and services at Sonder are just a tap away, making a world of better stays open to all.

To learn more, visit www.sonder.com or follow Sonder on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Sonder app on Apple or Google Play.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Peter Henderson



[email protected]