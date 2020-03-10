Solotech Invests in Ayrton Khamsin and MagicBlade-FX Fixtures for Growing Lighting Inventory

Solotech, a world leader in audiovisual and entertainment technology with 13 locations across Canada, the US and Europe, expanded its lighting inventory last summer with the purchase of 150 Ayrton Khamsin-S LED profile luminaires and 108 Ayrton MagicBlade-FX fixtures from ACT Lighting, Inc. ACT Lighting is the exclusive distributor of Ayrton products in North America.

The Khamsin-S units selected by Solotech are designed for scenic applications. The fixture is equipped with a new LED module delivering powerful metallic white light with a record-breaking output of 40,000 lumens and a color temperature of 6500 K. The MagicBlade-FX is the latest iteration of the popular MagicBlade-R. It features seven next-generation RGBW high-output LEDs than can be individually controlled to create airborne virtual scenery or to illuminate sets and performers.

“Ayrton is a well-known quality brand with impressive fixtures that are industry accepted and requested,” says Lee Moro, Vice President of Live Productions at Solotech. “Designers are asking for these fixtures more and more every day.”

Solotech already put the fixtures to work on the Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins world tour, which kicked off last summer in Miami and is due to wrap in Paris at the end of February. They also used the Khamsins on Guy Laliberté’s PY1 Pyramid project through the new “Lune Rouge” production house. “Their design team is very happy with the fixtures,” Moro reports.

“And the support we have received from ACT Lighting has been fantastic, as we have experienced during our long relationship,” he concludes.





