SohoMuse, First of Its Kind Invitation-Only Community Driven Social Network For Creative Professionals, Conquers Los Angeles and Moves onto London Fashion Week for High Profile Collaboration with Designer Malan Breton

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hot on the heels of its hugely successful Los Angeles launch last Friday night, SohoMuse, the first of its kind invitation-only social network for creative professionals, moves onto London, celebrating London Fashion Week with highly acclaimed fashion designer Malan Breton.

The glamorous LA event, at the West Hollywood showroom of internationally renowned British luxury furniture designer, Christopher Guy, was hosted by transgender model, influencer and actress Gigi Gorgeous with music by designer, actor and nightlife entrepreneur Markus Molinari. The star-studded red carpet included actors David Arquette, Melora Hardin, Emily Hampshire, Alex Feldman and Olivia Dudek. Also, in attendance was designer August Getty, as well as leading influencers and many others from the Hollywood creative community.

The evening featured live entertainment by SohoMuse dancers and performers, including an immersive hologram dance experience with renowned choreographer Noel Bajandas. Under the creative direction of ‘Image Guru’ Montgomery Frazier, SohoMuse models exhibited the latest gowns by celebrity fashion designer CD Greene.

The event included the debut of the new SohoMuse virtual 3D film screening room created by SohoMuse partner Zreality — developer of the worldwide unique content management platform for virtual and augmented reality. Preview excerpts from SohoMuse award-winning members Craig Singer and Sylvia Caminer’s forthcoming feature documentary “2 B Me” were presented.

In London, SohoMuse will be continuing its unstoppable momentum, once again featuring its 3D creative environment, this time with a stunning video montage of the work of Malan Breton at his London Fashion Week afterparty, Friday, February 14. The event takes place at The Wellington Club in St. James.

“We have had a spectacular start to a concept long demanded by the creative community worldwide,” said SohoMuse Founder and CEO Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin. “We started with our New York launch, then moved onto LA and now we are making our presence known in a big way in London. SohoMuse is gaining recognition as the destination for creatives who want to showcase themselves, take advantage of our customized concierge referral service, and access our distribution network, to bring their content and their work to life. We are thrilled to be collaborating with Malan Breton and we anticipate great opportunities awaiting us in London.”

Since its official launch in November 2019, SohoMuse already has thousands of members from all areas of the creative community, including filmmakers, fashion designers, dancers, musicians, models and performing artists. SohoMuse has multiple tiers of membership, allowing the global private network to support artists and Creatives at all levels and stages of their careers, from up-and-coming talent to established working professionals. Membership is by invitation only, however Creatives are encouraged to request an invitation by visiting the site.

About SohoMuse

Centered on an exclusive membership-by-invitation-only platform, SohoMuse enables creative professionals to promote their talents and projects, network, and collaborate with other creatives and source talent across the globe – all within a secure and trusted ecosystem. Learn more at www.SohoMuse.com.

