SoFi Schedules 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), the digital personal finance company, today announced plans to host its 2023 annual meeting of stockholders (the “2023 Annual Meeting”) on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 7:00 a.m., Pacific Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time). The 2023 Annual Meeting will be held virtually.

Attending the annual meeting

To participate in the virtual meeting, visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SOFI2023 and enter the 16-digit or 12-digit control number provided with your proxy materials.

We plan to have a question and answer session at the 2023 Annual Meeting and will include as many stockholder questions as our rules of conduct and procedures and the allotted time permits. Stockholders may submit questions that are relevant to the proposals outlined in our proxy in advance of the 2023 Annual Meeting as well as live during the 2023 Annual Meeting. If you are a stockholder, you may submit a question in advance of the meeting at www.proxyvote.com after logging in with the 16-digit or 12-digit control number provided with your proxy materials. Questions may be submitted during the 2023 Annual Meeting through www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SOFI2023.

Access for the general public

A live audio webcast of the event will also be available at www.investors.sofi.com under Events & Presentations.

About SoFi

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a member-centric, one-stop shop for digital financial services on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. The company’s full suite of financial products and services helps its nearly 5.7 million SoFi members borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money better by giving them fast access to the tools they need to get their money right, all in one app. SoFi also equips members with the resources they need to get ahead – like career advisors, Credentialed Financial Planners, exclusive experiences and events, and a thriving community – on their path to financial independence.

SoFi innovates across three business segments: Lending, Financial Services – which includes SoFi Checking and Savings, SoFi Invest, SoFi Credit Card, SoFi Protect, and SoFi Insights – and Technology Platform, which offers the only end-to-end vertically integrated financial technology stack. SoFi Bank, N.A., an affiliate of SoFi, is a nationally chartered bank, regulated by the Federal Reserve, OCC, and FDIC. The company is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

Disclosures

Additional Information and Where to Find It

SoFi has filed a proxy statement and form of proxy card with the SEC in connection with the solicitation of proxies for the 2023 Annual Meeting. SoFi, its directors, its executive officers and Morrow Sodali will be participants in the solicitation of proxies from stockholders in respect of the 2023 Annual Meeting. Information regarding the names of SoFi’s directors and executive officers and their respective interests in SoFi by security holdings or otherwise is set forth in the proxy statement. To the extent holdings of such participants in SoFi’s securities have changed since the amounts described in the proxy statement, such changes have been reflected on Initial Statements of Beneficial Ownership on Form 3 or Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. Additional information can also be found in SoFi’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as amended, filed with the SEC. Details concerning the proposed amendment to SoFi’s certificate of incorporation to be voted on at the 2023 Annual Meeting are included in the proxy statement. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS OF SOFI ARE URGED TO READ ALL RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH OR FURNISHED TO THE SEC, INCLUDING THE PROXY STATEMENT AND ANY SUPPLEMENTS THERETO BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and stockholders are able to obtain a copy of the proxy statement and other documents filed by SoFi free of charge from the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. SoFi’s stockholders will also be able to obtain, without charge, a copy of the proxy statement and other relevant filed documents by directing a request by mail to SoFi Investor Relations, Attention: Joshua Fagen VP, Investor Relations, 234 1st Street, San Francisco, California 94105, in writing, or by email at [email protected].

Availability of Other Information About SoFi

Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website (www.sofi.com), the investor relations website (https://investors.sofi.com), and on social media (Twitter and LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that SoFi posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, SoFi encourages investors, the media, and others interested in SoFi to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on SoFi’s investor relations website and may include additional media channels. The contents of SoFi’s website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

