SoFi Launches No-Fee Cryptocurrency Purchases for Direct Deposit Members

SoFi’s latest feature will allow members to automate crypto investments for zero fees

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SOFI–SoFi Technologies, Inc. (“SoFi”), the digital personal finance company, today announced members will now be able to invest part of every direct deposit into cryptocurrency¹ with zero fees². This feature builds on SoFi’s robust offerings for Checking and Savings³ accounts, which already includes no account or overdraft fees, up to two-day early paycheck⁴ and an industry-leading 1.00% annual percentage yield (APY).⁵ Members will be able to set a recurring purchase⁶ for the cryptocurrency of their choice with each paycheck for no purchase fee, investing either by dollar amount or percentage of their deposit, into one of 30 coins. This feature is currently live to all members with both a SoFi Invest®⁷ crypto account and SoFi Checking and Savings account.

“Crypto investing is rising rapidly. In the last year alone, SoFi doubled the number of investors setting up automatic, recurring crypto purchases,” said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi. “By adding the ability for members to automate crypto purchases right from their paycheck, we’re making it easier than ever for our members to customize how they manage their spending, saving, and investing all in one place to help them get their money right.”

Alongside no-fee crypto purchasing, SoFi has launched a new online educational center to explain the ins and outs of cryptocurrency to investors. The new center is an ongoing resource to both crypto newbies and seasoned veterans alike throughout their investing journey.

This product is the latest expansion of SoFi’s offerings to make it simpler to get started with cryptocurrency investing, including its offering to redeem SoFi Credit Card⁸ points directly into cryptocurrency. These features were created to allow SoFi members to invest when and how they want, all in the same app they can manage their credit card, bank accounts and investments.

About SoFi

SoFi helps people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing and protecting give our over three and a half million members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of ambitious people. SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

Cautionary Statement Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains statements that are forward-looking and as such are not historical facts. This includes, without limitation, statements regarding the financial position, business strategy and the plans and objectives of management for our future operations; anticipated trends and prospects in the industries in which our business operates; new products, services and related strategies; our ability to fund Golden Pacific Bank’s strategy; and the impact on our business of the regulatory environment and increased complexities with compliance that accompany regulation as a bank holding company. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this Press Release, words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “might”, “opportunity”, “plan”, “possible”, “potential”, “predict”, “project”, “should”, “strive”, “will”, “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements represent our current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements, and there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. Among those risks and uncertainties are our ability to achieve the value creation contemplated by the Merger, including our ability to enhance our existing financial products and offer more competitive rates for our members, the impact of additional regulation as a result of becoming a bank holding company, our ability to operate SoFi Bank pursuant to its operating agreement with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, changes in government regulations, market conditions, including market interest rates, the trading price and volatility of our common stock and risks relating to our business, including those described in periodic reports that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

¹Cryptocurrency is offered by SoFi Digital Assets, LLC, a FinCEN registered Money Service Business.

²SoFi will assess a fee for each crypto transaction outside of automatic direct deposit purchases. For more information, visit SoFi.com/crypto

³SoFi Checking and Savings is offered through SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.

The SoFi® Bank Debit Mastercard® is issued by The Bancorp Bank pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated and can be used everywhere Mastercard is accepted. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.

⁴Early access to direct deposit funds is based on the timing in which we receive notice of impending payment, which is typically up to two days before the scheduled payment date.

⁵SoFi Banking members with direct deposit can earn up to 1.00% annual percentage yield (APY) interest on the first $50,000 of their balances for their checking and savings accounts, plus the cumulative total of all Vault balances, for up to $150,000 total deposits. Balances over $50,000 in each category will earn 0.05% APY. Members without direct deposit will earn 0.25% APY on account balances. Interest rates are variable and subject to change at any time. Rate of 1.00% APY is current as of 3/22/2022. Additional information can be found at www.sofi.com/legal/banking-rate-sheet

⁶Automated Investing and advisory services are provided by SoFi Wealth LLC, an SEC-Registered Investment Adviser (“Sofi Wealth“). Brokerage services are provided to SoFi Wealth LLC by SoFi Securities LLC.

⁷Active Investing and brokerage services are provided by SoFi Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, (“Sofi Securities). Clearing and custody of all securities are provided by APEX Clearing Corporation.

Investing in securities involves risks, and there is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. Past performance, historical returns, future projections, and statistical forecasts are no guarantee of future returns or future performance. The firm reserves the right to monitor and retain all incoming and outgoing communications as permitted by applicable law.

*SoFi Invest refers to the three investment and trading platforms operated by Social Finance, Inc. and its affiliates (described below). Individual customer accounts may be subject to the terms applicable to one or more of the platforms below.

⁸The SoFi Credit Card is issued by The Bank of Missouri (TBOM) (“Issuer”) pursuant to license by Mastercard® International Incorporated and can be used everywhere Mastercard is accepted.

Members earn 2 rewards points for every dollar spent on eligible purchases. If you elect to redeem points for cash deposited into your SoFi Checking or Savings account, SoFi Money® account, fractional shares or cryptocurrency in your SoFi Active Invest account, or as a payment to your SoFi Personal or Student Loan Refinance, your points will redeem at a rate of 1 cent per every point. If you elect to redeem points as a statement credit to your SoFi Credit Card account, your points will redeem at a rate of 0.5 cents per every point. For more details please visit SoFi.com/card/rewards. Brokerage and Active investing products offered through SoFi Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. SoFi Securities LLC is an affiliate of SoFi Bank, N.A.

SOFI-F

Contacts

Media



Melanie Garvey



[email protected]