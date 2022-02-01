SoFi Invest Adds More Hours to the Trading Day to Empower Members to Trade on Their Own Terms

SoFi Invest will now add 4 ½ additional trading hours, from 9 AM ET until 8 PM ET, to make trading easier than ever for members across the country

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SoFi Technologies, Inc. (“SoFi”), the digital personal finance company, today announced SoFi Invest is rolling out extended trading hours over the coming weeks. Members will have the ability to trade from 9 AM ET through 8 PM ET, adding 4.5 hours to the trading day, allowing members to trade whenever it is convenient for them. While the current market hours, 9:30 AM ET through 4 PM ET, can be inconvenient to many as they are during peak working hours or leaving those outside the East Coast behind, the new, extended hours help level the playing field to ensure access to the markets for everyone.

“Our members’ lives don’t operate 9 to 5 – and we’ve certainly learned that over the last two years,” said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi. “By extending our trading hours, we’re enabling our members to execute their investing ideas in a larger window and more when it suits their needs, wherever they are. We know that making everything from saving to investing easier is key to helping our members get their money right. For years, the rigid traditions of the finance industry have left many people behind because it didn’t work for them. This is the latest in a series of traditions we’ve sought to break to ensure everyone has access to investing on their terms.”

SoFi members will be able to take advantage of extended trading hours to take immediate action on major news announcements and earnings releases that typically take place after the market closes. Additionally, extended trading hours allows members to react to activity in foreign markets when it happens vs. having to wait until the following day to make trades. The extended hours are available only on the SoFi mobile app, and members will only be able to place limit orders. Extended hours will be available on SoFi’s website in the coming months.

SoFi Invest offers both automated (robo-advising) and active investing (trading) with no fees on stock trading or account minimums. Additionally, SoFi Invest offers crypto trading with 30 coins, SoFi-branded ETFs and fractional stock trading. Recently, SoFi Invest launched no-fee recurring crypto purchases for SoFi Checking & Savings members with direct deposit and a SoFi Invest account who setup automatic crypto purchases, continuing SoFi’s efforts to make it easier and better than ever to spend, save and invest all in one place.

