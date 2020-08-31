SNS Adds Key Hires Tom Bolster and Diego Buenaño, Expands in Latin America

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Studio Network Solutions (SNS), the world leader in workflow storage servers for professional media teams, today announced the appointments of Tom Bolster as sales manager, North America, and Diego Buenaño as director of sales, Latin America. With the addition of Buenaño, SNS has established a physical presence in Latin America and a renewed commitment to growth in the region.

Ryan Stoutenborough, president at SNS, said “As many companies were scaling back and furloughing employees, we have been very fortunate to grow during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are continuing to innovate and expand, and these principal appointments will fuel our continued growth in 2020 and beyond.”

Tom Bolster joined the company in June following nearly 25 years in sales leadership at distributors and resellers. Based in Chicago, IL, Bolster’s sales territory includes the midwest, southwest, and southeast US regions.

“Everyone at SNS understands content creation,” said Bolster, “and there is this never-ending commitment to innovation that drives us all. It is a great culture to be part of, where we work every day toward improving our customers’ workflows so they can keep creating.”

“Tom Bolster has a strong track record of helping organizations grow and providing phenomenal customer service. His customer-centric leadership epitomizes the values that make SNS great for our customers,” said Stephen McKenna, director of sales, North America, at SNS. “And now we have Diego Buenaño who is driving our expansion in key international markets. With the addition of these industry veterans, the future of SNS has never been brighter.”

Buenaño joins SNS with over 20 years of experience in the media production industry. Prior to his appointment, he held roles in sales leadership, workflow consulting, and as a creative director for various technology and media companies across Latin America. He is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and maintains a strong understanding of the unique needs and challenges of broadcast, VFX, and post-production teams in the region.

“It is an exciting time to join the SNS team,” said Buenaño. “The SNS EVO shared storage solutions—especially with Nomad, the new remote editing tool—are an important need in the Latin American post-production community. I know I can help media houses in the region revitalize their workflows in my new capacity here at SNS.”

SNS is headquartered in St. Louis, MO, USA, with international offices in the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Argentina.

About SNS

Studio Network Solutions (SNS) is a leading media technology company committed to helping video production teams around the world transform the way they store, share, and organize media. By combining scalable, high-performance shared media storage hardware with powerful workflow tools for teams working with Adobe® Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro X®, DaVinci Resolve®, Avid® Media Composer®, and other creative applications, SNS solutions empower post-production, broadcast, and VFX teams in over 70 countries to create amazing content, faster. For more information, visit studionetworksolutions.com.

