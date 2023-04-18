Snowflake Unites the Data Cloud Ecosystem at Fifth-Annual User Conference: Snowflake Summit 2023

Live from Las Vegas, Snowflake Summit 2023 will bring together up to 12,000 attendees to participate in four days of collaboration with over 250 sessions, 200 on-site partners, and more

Headline speakers include Snowflake Chairman and CEO, Frank Slootman, Snowflake Co-Founder and President of Products, Benoit Dageville, Snowflake SVP of Product, Christian Kleinerman, and hundreds of technical, data, and business experts from across industries

No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TheDataCloud—Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced it will host its largest ever user-conference with Snowflake Summit 2023 ‘The World of Data Collaboration’ live in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 26-29, 2023. Snowflake Summit 2023 will offer a first-look at Snowflake’s latest product innovations transforming the Data Cloud. In addition, the event will feature a variety of breakout sessions, technical certifications, hands-on labs, a developer zone, and more to help organizations across industries drive increased value with data.





Announcements and sessions at Snowflake Summit will showcase how Snowflake’s single, integrated platform is making it easier for organizations to do more with their data and simplify architectures, build without governance tradeoffs, and deliver and monetize leading applications at scale in Snowflake Marketplace. In particular, attendees will learn about new advancements in the rapidly evolving areas of streaming, support for open table formats, and generative AI. Snowflake will also unveil its 2023 Data Drivers Awards winners at the event, alongside the finalists and ultimate winner of Snowflake’s annual 2023 Snowflake Startup Challenge, recognizing startups that are building inspiring, envelope-pushing applications in the Data Cloud.

“Snowflake Summit is the data event of the year, and we have a unique opportunity to unite the entire Data Cloud ecosystem and empower our customers, partners, and data experts to collaborate and transform their businesses with Snowflake,” said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. “This year we’re unveiling a new era of product innovations that drive the future of data programmability forward, bringing even more speakers, hands-on labs, and exciting announcements to the world of data collaboration.”

Connecting Snowflake’s Data Cloud Ecosystem

Snowflake Summit 2023 is anticipated to bring together up to an estimated 12,000 attendees spanning Snowflake customers, partners, technical experts, and executives to share first-hand knowledge and expertise, data success stories and use cases, and best practices for unlocking new insights and potential with the Data Cloud.

Snowflake Summit 2023 customer speakers include:

Abhilasha Punje, Director, Enterprise Data Analytics Engineering, Under Armour

Amish Amin, Executive Director, Security Development and Analytics, Comcast Technologies

Aravind Jagannathan, VP and Chief Data Officer, Freddie Mac

Claire Lough, Executive Director, Liquidity Risk and Stress Testing, DTCC

Daniel MacDonald, VP, Data Engineering, Analytics and Machine Learning Platforms, Marriott International

Gareth Davies, Principal Data Architect, ExxonMobil

Jacob Kuljpers, Head of Data Engineering, Architecture and Governance, Sanofi

Mihir Shah, CIO, Enterprise Head of Data Architectures and Engineering, Fidelity

Olivia Kew-Fickus, Chief Data Officer, Vanderbilt University

Patrick Kelly, SVP, Head of Product and Design, 84.51°

Rebecca Vickery, Lead Data Scientist, EDF

Rory McNaughton, Principal Architect, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

Veronika Durgin, VP of Data, Saks

Attendees will also gain essential knowledge about Snowflake and emerging data trends through:

Keynotes : Attend the opening keynote on Tuesday, June 27 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. PDT as Snowflake executives unveil the next wave of Snowflake’s product innovations and showcase how global customers are unlocking new insights, value, and market opportunities with data. Then come back for day two on Wednesday, June 28 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. PDT to learn how developers can leverage these advancements to build with the Data Cloud.

: Attend the opening keynote on Tuesday, June 27 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. PDT as Snowflake executives unveil the next wave of Snowflake’s product innovations and showcase how global customers are unlocking new insights, value, and market opportunities with data. Then come back for day two on Wednesday, June 28 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. PDT to learn how developers can leverage these advancements to build with the Data Cloud. Ask the Experts: Bring your most challenging Snowflake product questions to a 1:1 consultation with a Snowflake expert where subject matter experts can review your deployment, demonstrate advanced features, troubleshoot technical issues, and show you tips and tricks to get more out of Snowflake.

Bring your most challenging Snowflake product questions to a 1:1 consultation with a Snowflake expert where subject matter experts can review your deployment, demonstrate advanced features, troubleshoot technical issues, and show you tips and tricks to get more out of Snowflake. Breakout Sessions: Learn from over 250 sessions spanning 11 different tracks revealing the technical capabilities of Snowflake’s platform, alongside the business benefits of the Data Cloud spanning various industries and departmental use cases.

Learn from over 250 sessions spanning 11 different tracks revealing the technical capabilities of Snowflake’s platform, alongside the business benefits of the Data Cloud spanning various industries and departmental use cases. Dev & Community Hub: Join forces with Snowflake’s wider community of app developers, data engineers, data scientists, and other builders to roll up your sleeves and build with the Data Cloud, dig into the latest Streamlit apps, share best practices, network, and have fun while doing it.

Join forces with Snowflake’s wider community of app developers, data engineers, data scientists, and other builders to roll up your sleeves and build with the Data Cloud, dig into the latest Streamlit apps, share best practices, network, and have fun while doing it. Hands-On Labs: Explore real-world scenarios, get dedicated time with expert instructors, and gain access to helpful step-by-step lab guides that outline how best to use Snowflake and partner technologies.

Explore real-world scenarios, get dedicated time with expert instructors, and gain access to helpful step-by-step lab guides that outline how best to use Snowflake and partner technologies. Industry Data Cloud Overviews: Sit in on Snowflake’s seven industry Data Cloud overview sessions, seven industry executive panels, and dozens of sessions tailored to your specific vertical to learn more about Snowflake’s advanced use cases and the real business impact from other customers.

Sit in on Snowflake’s seven industry Data Cloud overview sessions, seven industry executive panels, and dozens of sessions tailored to your specific vertical to learn more about Snowflake’s advanced use cases and the real business impact from other customers. On-Site Trainings : Gain focused training with Snowflake expert instructors who will help you architect, understand, and build with the most up-to-date techniques, features, and best practices.

: Gain focused training with Snowflake expert instructors who will help you architect, understand, and build with the most up-to-date techniques, features, and best practices. Snowflake Partner Booths: Connect with Snowflake’s expansive partner ecosystem on the show floor, with over 200 on-site partners showcasing their Snowflake solutions, joint customer successes, and building applications Powered by Snowflake.

Connect with Snowflake’s expansive partner ecosystem on the show floor, with over 200 on-site partners showcasing their Snowflake solutions, joint customer successes, and building applications Powered by Snowflake. SnowPro™ Certification – Achieve your first, or next, SnowPro certification onsite at Snowflake Summit including the SnowPro Core certification, recertification, or a SnowPro Advanced certification.

Early bird pricing for Snowflake Summit 2023 ends April 30, 2023, register here. For more information on Snowflake Summit 2023, visit the website.

Learn More:

Check out the ‘Five Reasons You Can’t Miss Snowflake Summit’ in this webinar.

Get the latest on Snowflake Summit 2023 speakers, sessions, and more leading up to the event with the official agenda.

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake’s Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 573 of the 2022 Forbes Global 2000 (G2K) as of January 31, 2023, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com.

