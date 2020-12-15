SNL Alumnus & Radio Icon Joe Piscopo to Host “Ramsey Mazda’s Sunday Nights With Sinatra” on 77 WABC Radio

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–77 WABC Radio has announced the launch of “Ramsey Mazda’s Sunday Nights with Sinatra,” a weekend music program airing the timeless hits of the most influential musician of the 20th Century, Frank Sinatra. The new show, which began airing on Dec. 13, 2020, will be hosted by radio icon and comedian Joe Piscopo. Before joining 77 WABC, Piscopo was renowned for his impressions of “Ol’ Blue Eyes” while starring on NBC’s Saturday Night Live. Piscopo’s addition to the 77 WABC weekend program is the third high-profile addition to the network’s lineup this year, with “Cousin Brucie” Morrow and Tony Orlando, who also share the weekend evening airwaves.

The following statement was released by Joe Piscopo, host of the new weekend radio program Sunday Nights with Sinatra, on 77 WABC Radio:

“It’s an honor to bring the music of the most legendary icon of our time, Frank Sinatra, back to the legendary WABC Radio. I am thrilled and excited, and it’s gonna’ be swingin’, baby!”

The following statement was released by John Catsimatidis, CEO of Red Apple Media:

“Throughout history, there has been no more iconic name in music than Frank Sinatra, nor has there been a more iconic name in radio than WABC. Bringing these two together again on Sunday nights with celebrity host Joe Piscopo, a crooner himself, is a one-of-a-kind way to honor ‘Ol’ Blue Eyes’ and celebrate what would-be his 105th Birthday with this show’s debut,” said John Catsimatidis.

The following statement was released by Chad Lopez, President of Red Apple Media:

“WABC Radio cherishes its heritage as one of the nation’s oldest radio stations, with a time-tested reputation in news and entertainment. Piscopo is entertainment at its finest, and will embody the timeless class and charm of Frank Sinatra when hosting this Sunday night show,” said Chad Lopez.

The following statement was released by Dave LaBrozzi, Senior VP of Programming.

“We couldn’t be more excited for this new addition to our all-star weekend lineup, with Joe Piscopo who is a household name, playing the classics from Frank Sinatra who will be forever remembered as the sound of the 20th Century,” said Dave LaBrozzi.

About 77 WABC Radio:

77 WABC radio is a station licensed to New York, New York, serving the greatest metropolitan region. It’s owned by Red Apple Media, a subsidiary of Red Apple Group. The station currently serves as a flagship station for syndicated hosts Mark Levin and John Batchelor, is the home of the Cats Roundtable with John Catsimatidis, Bernard McGuirk, Sid Rosenberg, Curtis Sliwa and Juliet Huddy, Brian Kilmeade, and Red Eye Radio. WABC began broadcasting in 1921 and is among the nation’s oldest radio stations.

About Joe Piscopo:

Joe Piscopo is an American comedian, actor, musician, writer, and host of The Joe Piscopo Show. Piscopo is most known for his role as an actor on Saturday Night Live, where he starred in recurring roles between 1980 and 1984.

