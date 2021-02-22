Snap’s Partner Summit to Take Place Virtually on May 20, 2021

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) announced today that it will stream its Snap Partner Summit on May 20, 2021.

The virtual event will feature a keynote address by Snap Inc. co-founders Evan Spiegel, Chief Executive Officer, and Bobby Murphy, Chief Technology Officer, as well as other leaders from across the company. New products, features, and partnerships will be announced around Snap’s augmented reality offerings, and platforms for creators and developers.

“We’re excited to celebrate the many ways that our partners have utilized our innovative platforms to grow their businesses on Snapchat and we can’t wait to share more about what we will create together in the future,” said Evan Spiegel.

Doors open at 9:45 a.m. Pacific Time and the keynote will begin at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The webcast will be available at snappartnersummit.com and a replay of the keynote presentation will be accessible on Snap Inc.’s Investor Relations website for at least 90 days at: investor.snap.com and Snapchat’s YouTube channel.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.

