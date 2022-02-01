SnapLogic Launches “Automating the Enterprise” Podcast

New podcast delivers insights and practical tips for every enterprise looking to get the most out of their digital transformation initiatives

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CIO—SnapLogic, a leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation, today announced the launch of its new podcast, entitled “Automating the Enterprise.”





Bringing together thought leaders from the worlds of data, automation, AI, integration, and more, Automating the Enterprise shares stories of enterprise technology successes – and the lessons learned along the way – through engaging discussions with some of the leading executives and experts in the industry today.

Hosted by SnapLogic CMO Dayle Hall, each episode aims to shine a light on the real-life challenges and opportunities that companies face on the road to building an innovative, data-driven organization as they embark on their digital transformation and enterprise automation journeys.

The inaugural episode, available today, is titled “From Normal to the New Normal: Smith College’s Digital Transformation Journey” and features a lively discussion with Julia Keller, Director of Enterprise Data & Integration Services at Smith College, about the college’s multi-year digital transformation journey and how the initiative has improved student, faculty, and alumni experiences.

“I’ve always been inspired by our customers’ work, but this podcast takes it to the next level as we add other industry experts to the show list, giving listeners these one-of-a-kind conversations with top experts from a variety of business, technology, and community organizations,” said Hall. “We’ve tried to pack each episode with unique and topical enterprise technology discussions, best practices, and practical advice, and do so in a way that makes for an entertaining listen. Plus, I love the podcast format, which provides an easy way to consume the information, and a fun alternative to having to attend yet another ‘virtual webinar’ among the millions out there today.”

Future episodes will continue to highlight some of the most critical business and technology issues facing enterprises today, including conversations with leaders such as:

Dr. Vinesh Sukumar, Senior Director, Head of AI/ML Product Management at Qualcomm, sharing advice on “Supercharging Your Enterprise Automation with AI & Machine Learning.”

Gary Flowers, CIO at Year Up, discussing “How the Non-Profit Year Up is Using Data, Technology, and Automation to Reimagine Access to Education.”

Pete Gibson, former CIO and CTO at leading consumer brands Johnny Rockets, Alamo Car Rental, and Wyndham Hotel Group, explaining why “Predictive Analytics is the Ultimate Growth Hack.”

The Automating the Enterprise podcast is available today on leading podcast platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and more.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company’s self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

