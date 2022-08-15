Snap Inc. Unveils ARES to Bring Power of Its Augmented Reality to Enterprises

ARES Serves as the Industry’s First Enterprise-Wide Augmented Reality Solution



Goodr, Princess Polly, Gobi Cashmere Among Snap’s First Customers

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snap Inc. today unveiled AR Enterprise Services (ARES), a new enterprise solution to enable businesses to integrate Snap’s Augmented Reality (AR) into their owned and operated channels with ease and at scale. Through this offering, consumers will enjoy immersive and personalized experiences with their favorite brands, with a suite of advanced tools designed to increase confidence in their purchases.

ARES’ inaugural offering is for retail, and among the first group of customers are Goodr, Princess Polly, and Gobi Cashmere. Each of these companies have been using various products from Fit Finder to AR Try-On, which are features that make up our new Shopping Suite.

“Over the last decade, we’ve been hard at work bringing fun and personal AR experiences to Snapchatters. In the next decade, we’re excited to take our world-class AR technology to businesses’ websites, apps, and even into their physical locations,” said Jill Popelka, Head of AR Enterprise Services of Snap Inc. “We look forward to making the shopping experience more delightful for consumers and transforming businesses around the world with AR Enterprise Services.”

ARES unifies Snap’s world-class AR technology with technologies from Snap’s acquisitions of Vertebrae, Fit Analytics, and Forma over the last two years, which built the groundwork for Snap’s AR enterprise offering.

The Shopping Suite is ARES’ first solution, a suite of products and services which provides 3D Viewer, AR Try-On, and Fit Finder, embedded directly inside retailers’ own apps and websites. ARES’ Shopping Suite will be widely available to customers in Q2 and includes AR shopping for apparel, footwear, and accessories. Shopping Suite also includes:

Dedicated services and support : Businesses can leverage dedicated services for AR asset creation and robust technical implementation support. The Shopping Suite’s AR asset creation services help businesses create digital versions of their apparel, footwear, and eyewear products using proprietary photogrammetry hardware and machine learning creation pipelines to deliver high fidelity assets optimized for end user performance.

: Businesses can leverage dedicated services for AR asset creation and robust technical implementation support. The Shopping Suite’s AR asset creation services help businesses create digital versions of their apparel, footwear, and eyewear products using proprietary photogrammetry hardware and machine learning creation pipelines to deliver high fidelity assets optimized for end user performance. Enterprise tools to manage assets and integrations: Businesses can manage and optimize their AR assets and integrations, measure performance analytics, and receive dedicated Shopping Suite support.

Businesses can manage and optimize their AR assets and integrations, measure performance analytics, and receive dedicated Shopping Suite support. Experience delivery: Businesses can integrate our AR Try-On, Fit Finder, and interactive 3D Viewer technology into their own apps and websites, offering shoppers the ability to receive accurate fit and sizing recommendations, try-on or view products in augmented reality, and interact with products in 3D.

ARES is already seeing promising results from early customers using Shopping Suite features, who are making the shopping experience frictionless and personal:

Goodr leveraged AR Try-On and interactive 3D Viewer technology to replicate the experience of in-store shopping on customers’ mobile devices and saw an 81% 1 uplift in add-to-cart and 67% uplift in conversion for mobile device users 2 , leading to a 59% increase in revenue per visitor

leveraged AR Try-On and interactive 3D Viewer technology to replicate the experience of in-store shopping on customers’ mobile devices and saw an 81% uplift in add-to-cart and 67% uplift in conversion for mobile device users , leading to a 59% increase in revenue per visitor Princess Polly incorporated Fit Finder and AR Try-On features to deliver recommendations to over 7.5 million shoppers 3 who had a 24% reduced return rate 4 than shoppers not using the technology.

incorporated Fit Finder and AR Try-On features to deliver recommendations to over 7.5 million shoppers who had a 24% reduced return rate than shoppers not using the technology. Gobi Cashmere’s conversion rate was 4X higher for shoppers5 using Fit Finder recommendations and AR Try-On features, helping provide personalized experiences to 1 in 4 of shoppers.6

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.

1 Snap Inc. internal data March 15 – August 15 2022 2 Snap Inc. internal data March 15 – August 15 2022 3 Snap Inc. internal data July 1 2020 – October 31 2022. 4 Snap Inc. internal data July 1 2020 – October 31 2022. 5 Snap Inc. internal data September 1 2022- October 31, 2022. 6 Snap Inc. internal data September 1 2022- October 31, 2022

