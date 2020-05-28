Snap Inc.’s Partner Summit to Take Place Virtually on June 11, 2020

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) announced today that it will stream its Snap Partner Summit on June 11, 2020.

The virtual event will feature a keynote address by Snap Inc. co-founders Evan Spiegel, Chief Executive Officer, and Bobby Murphy, Chief Technology Officer, and other team members from across the company. New product features and partnerships will be announced around Snap’s augmented reality offerings, Discover content platform, developer and creator ecosystems, and more. Video breakout sessions which go deeper on these topics will be made publicly available following the conclusion of the keynote.

“ We deeply value our partners and the role they play in empowering our community to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. We’re looking forward to celebrating our partners and sharing more about the future of the products and platforms that we’ve been building together,” said Evan Spiegel.

Today, Snap’s partners have expanded to include storytellers, publishers, tech entrepreneurs, augmented reality creators, brands, and more, each of whom bring their experiences, talents, and stories to life across Snap’s platforms.

Doors open at 9:45 a.m. Pacific Time and the keynote will begin at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The webcast and video breakout sessions will be available at http://www.snapchat.com, and a replay of the keynote presentation will be accessible on Snap Inc.’s Investor Relations website for at least 90 days at: http://investor.snap.com and Snapchat’s YouTube channel.

About Snap Inc.

Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. For more information, visit snap.com.

Contacts

Investors and Analysts:



[email protected]

Press:



[email protected]