Smith Micro Unveils SafePath® 7

Connected Life Platform Now Includes Best-in-Class Parental Controls, Pick Me Up Feature, Cross-Platform Support, and Expanded Consumer IoT Device Ecosystem

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SMSI #COVID19–Today, Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ: SMSI) announced a major upgrade to its Connected Digital Lifestyle platform with the release of SafePath 7, which includes significant functionality updates such as more robust parental controls, new location and gamification features, and support for children’s wearable devices. This new functionality augments existing location services, parental controls, and device security features and establishes the SafePath platform as a best-in-class family safety offering for wireless carriers.





“Internet connectivity, smart devices, and digital platforms have never been more integral to our daily lives,” said William W. Smith, Jr., President and CEO of Smith Micro. “Consequently, the need to effectively manage the challenges inherent to our digital lifestyles has never been more pressing. In SafePath, wireless carriers have a full-featured, white-label solution that empowers them to deliver the essential digital safeguards that their subscribers want such as parental controls, screen time management, and real-time location tracking.

“With the feature enhancements included in SafePath 7, we’ve taken our platform to the next level,” he continued. “Not only is this release an important milestone for Smith Micro and our Connected Lifestyle vision, it is also noteworthy for wireless carriers that want a white-label, family safety solution that will meet the expansive digital parenting needs of modern parents.”

The following new features are now available on the SafePath platform:

Location Services:

Real-time Tracking and Family Map

Location History/Timeline

Pick Me Up

Parental Controls:

Age-based Content Filters

Time Limits

Pause the Internet

Bedtime Mode

Schedule Offline Time

Usage & Browsing History

Rewards

Feature Parity between Android and iOS

In addition to the expansion of the SafePath platform with these new features, Smith Micro has enhanced its SafePath IoT and SafePath Home offerings as part of SafePath 7. SafePath IoT now supports additional consumer IoT devices such as location trackers and children’s wearables, while SafePath Home offers parental controls support for any in-home Wi-Fi connected device such as laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.

To learn more about the highlights of the SafePath 7 release, watch this short video.

About SafePath®

Comprised of SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home, the SafePath product suite provides comprehensive and easy-to-use tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices. As a carrier-grade, white-label solution, SafePath empowers wireless service providers and cable operators to bring to market full-featured, on-brand family safety solutions that provide in-demand services such as location tracking and parental controls to mobile subscribers. Delivered to end users as value-added services, SafePath-based solutions activate new revenue opportunities for service providers while helping to increase brand affinity and reduce subscriber churn. Learn more at smithmicro.com/safepath.

About Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers and cable MSOs around the world. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, our solutions enrich today’s connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing and monetizing rich content, such as visual voice messaging, optimizing retail content display and performing analytics on any product set. For more information, visit https://www.smithmicro.com/.

SafePath, Smith Micro, and the Smith Micro logo are registered trademarks of Smith Micro Software, Inc. All other trademarks and product names are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements regarding future events or results, including statements related to the benefits that we believe our products will offer to our customers, and statements using such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “intend,” “could,” “will” and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences are changes resulting from or relating to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including changes in consumer behavior, changes in our customers’ retail store operations and/or changes in health and safety recommendations and requirements, changes in customer or platform requirements and limitations on our ability to compete effectively with other software and technology companies. These and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made on the basis of the views and assumptions of management, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

