SME IMTS 2022 Exhibits Focus on Education, Workforce Development, Career Advancement

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — SME, committed to advancing manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, will participate at IMTS 2022 at Chicago’s McCormick Place Sept. 11-17, featuring seven focus areas that explore manufacturing education, workforce development and career advancement. The announcement was made by SME’s Executive Director and CEO Robert Willig.

“IMTS is a great opportunity to network with industry thought leaders and experience the latest in manufacturing technology that’s driving digital transformation and contributing to the education of new workers and upskilling of those with experience,” said Willig. “Our team will be focused on demonstrating both the application of Smart Manufacturing technologies to digital and traditional manufacturing processes, as well as presenting effective ways to engage workers of varying experience levels through virtual reality and other advanced learning techniques.”

Willig said SME and AMT partner biannually on the regional Manufacturing Technology Series (MT Series) and Smart Manufacturing Experience events, engaging more than 1,500 exhibitors and 35,000 attendees on odd-numbered years. These in-person events strategically address manufacturing industry issues such as digital transformation, workforce development, education and career development, which are common themes for SME at this year’s IMTS show.

He said SME’s IMTS interactive experience elements will include the following:

Tooling U-SME – Located in the West Hall (Booth #431679), Tooling U-SME delivers versatile, competency-based learning and development solutions to the manufacturing community, working with thousands of companies, including more than half of all Fortune 500 manufacturers, plus nearly 1,000 educational institutions across the country. It partners with customers to drive quality, profitability, productivity, innovation, and employee satisfaction. Tooling U-SME will demonstrate its Virtual Labs VR products and give away Oculus headsets.

– Located in the West Hall (Booth #431679), Tooling U-SME delivers versatile, competency-based learning and development solutions to the manufacturing community, working with thousands of companies, including more than half of all Fortune 500 manufacturers, plus nearly 1,000 educational institutions across the country. It partners with customers to drive quality, profitability, productivity, innovation, and employee satisfaction. Tooling U-SME will demonstrate its Virtual Labs VR products and give away Oculus headsets. Virtual Reality Technology Hub – The Hub (North Hall, Booth #236900) will provide an immersive environment for emerging best practices in technology-driven blended learning solutions. It will feature hands-on experiences for attendees to explore emerging technologies and see first-hand the impact these technologies have on companies as they transition to Advanced and SMART Manufacturing technologies.

– The Hub (North Hall, Booth #236900) will provide an immersive environment for emerging best practices in technology-driven blended learning solutions. It will feature hands-on experiences for attendees to explore emerging technologies and see first-hand the impact these technologies have on companies as they transition to Advanced and SMART Manufacturing technologies. SME Membership – This booth (North Hall, #236862) is a resource to learn about SME’s people network and membership programs that help drive manufacturing career advancement. It will sponsor an SME Member Meetup from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday , Sept. 14 th .

– This booth (North Hall, #236862) is a resource to learn about SME’s people network and membership programs that help drive manufacturing career advancement. It will sponsor an SME Member Meetup from , Sept. 14 . SME Education Foundation – Co-located with SME Membership in the North Hall (Booth #236862), here attendees can explore how the SME Education Foundation inspires, prepares, and supports the next generation of manufacturing and engineering talent. Learn about the SME PRIME Schools program and the foundation’s scholarship program for secondary ed students.

– Co-located with SME Membership in the North Hall (Booth #236862), here attendees can explore how the SME Education Foundation inspires, prepares, and supports the next generation of manufacturing and engineering talent. Learn about the SME PRIME Schools program and the foundation’s scholarship program for secondary ed students. Smartforce Student Summit at IMTS – Tooling U-SME and Stratasys (Hall C, Booth #215100) present an immersive environment of emerging best practices in technology-driven blended learning solutions. They will deliver industry-developed content, providing educators and students with fun and engaging learning experiences centered around our industry’s vision of the manufacturing technology classroom of the future. Students will engage in virtual reality experiences via Virtual Labs systems and will experience additive manufacturing/3D printing demonstrations.

– Tooling U-SME and Stratasys (Hall C, Booth #215100) present an immersive environment of emerging best practices in technology-driven blended learning solutions. They will deliver industry-developed content, providing educators and students with fun and engaging learning experiences centered around our industry’s vision of the manufacturing technology classroom of the future. Students will engage in virtual reality experiences via Virtual Labs systems and will experience additive manufacturing/3D printing demonstrations. Smart Manufacturing Experience at IMTS – This area, curated by SME’s Manufacturing Technology Series team, will be in the North Hall (Booth #236800) to connect manufacturers with 30-plus highly qualified presenters fostering innovation, collaboration and networking. The Smart Manufacturing Hub will showcase several presentations per day providing smart technology solutions.

– This area, curated by SME’s Manufacturing Technology Series team, will be in the North Hall (Booth #236800) to connect manufacturers with 30-plus highly qualified presenters fostering innovation, collaboration and networking. The Smart Manufacturing Hub will showcase several presentations per day providing smart technology solutions. SME ZONE & Lounge – This area (South Hall, S401) will be an inviting space where SME staff can welcome and visit with customers, attendees, volunteer leaders and members. It can accommodate meetings and receptions throughout IMTS week.

More details on these experiences can be found at Thrive with SME at IMTS 2022.

About SME

We believe in the power of technology and the innovation of people to advance our nation and solve some of the world’s greatest problems. For 90 years, SME has been leading the manufacturing ecosystem to elevate manufacturers, academia, professionals, and the communities in which they operate. We build the bridge from today to the future by developing the next generation of manufacturing talent and informing industry on technology advances that can propel their operations into excellence. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sme-imts-2022-exhibits-focus-on-education-workforce-development-career-advancement-301610828.html

SOURCE SME