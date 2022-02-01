SmartRIA® Named a WealthTech100 Company by FinTech Global

The prestigious ranking recognizes the world’s most innovative technology solution providers that address the digital transformation challenges, and opportunities investment firms, private banks, and financial advisors face

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Compliance–SmartRIA, a powerful, easy-to-use cloud-based software solution designed to meet the specialized compliance management needs of investment advisors, compliance teams, operations teams, consultants and attorneys serving the industry, has been named a WealthTech100 Company by FinTech Global.

The WealthTech100 is an annual list of 100 of the world’s most innovative WealthTech companies. The fourth annual WealthTech100 list 2022 recognizes the world’s most innovative technology solution providers that address the digital transformation challenges and opportunities investment firms, private banks, and financial advisors face.

“The financial industry is undergoing a digital transformation as it implements new technologies reshaping the way it conducts compliance and performs day-to-day tasks,” said Mac Bartine, CEO of SmartRIA. “SmartRIA is honored to be recognized as a WealthTech100 Company, helping address this innovation shift head-on with scalability and simplification across over 2,000 RIAs.”

SmartRIA was selected by an independent panel of analysts and technology experts from a list of more than 1,2000 businesses, recognized for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem or generate efficiency improvements that span the investment value chain. SmartRIA offers an all-in-one compliance platform for RIAs – SmartRIA Pro™ – an industry-leading, best-in-class SaaS solution that streamlines compliance operations with flexible, automated workflows, risk alerts, and transparent reporting.

About SmartRIA

SmartRIA is a leading compliance software platform for RIAs, hybrid RIAs and RIA networks. The firm’s software excels at making the complex and often frustrating world of regulatory compliance simple to manage and easy to understand. SmartRIA’s unique roles for compliance consultants and distributed management of large corporations make its solution able to handle any compliance problem for any sized company.

