Smart Tech, Smart Sports: Taiwan’s Innovators to Unveil AIoT and Leisure Sports Breakthroughs at CES 2021

Jan 8th Showstoppers virtual press conference offers sneak peek of products for remote monitoring, AI facial recognition, smart cardio climber, smart golf cart tablet, automatic back-up & phone charger, GPS touring computer and vehicle diagnostics tablet

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–International CES – Ushering in an exciting new year, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), Taiwan’s foremost trade promotion organization, will provide a first look at breakthroughs from some of Taiwan’s most innovative companies poised to lead the current AIoT trend. At the January 8th, 11 a.m. ET virtual press conference on Showstoppers, TAITRA will showcase seven Taiwan Excellence Award Winning Brands: industrial IoT leader Advantech, AI and facial recognition pioneer CyberLink, fitness equipment maker Dyaco, smart golf solutions firm Golface, Apple accessories provider Maktar, navigation systems company MiTAC Digital Technology and rugged computing pioneer Winmate. Their products have the potential to dramatically improve people’s work and everyday lives – not just in Taiwan, but globally.





These trail-blazing products – a smart monitoring and control solution for remote and harsh environments, the top FaceMe® facial recognition engine for smart apps, the first “cardio climber,” a smart golf cart system, an automatic phone back-up charger, a GPS touring computer, and an ultra-rugged tablet for vehicle diagnostics – are breakthroughs to be unveiled in the backdrop of a host of innovations launched in Taiwan this year.

Taiwan has always played a critical role in the development of intelligent technology and software solutions, based on a firm foundation of semiconductor and hardware manufacturing. With a vision to be Asia’s Silicon Valley, Taiwan is not only already quickly becoming the region’s AI talent hub, but is also leading the way in 5G and future connectivity. Here at CES, TAITRA looks forward to seeking closer collaborations with potential partners around the world.

Advantech – LoRaWAN Solution for Remote Monitoring and Control Advantech’s new LoRaWAN solution provides 24/7 real-time control and monitoring for remote areas (e.g. for flood monitoring) and harsh environments (e.g. extreme temperatures, high humidity). Its LoRaWAN wireless technology overcomes distance limitations, making it ideal for applications that span geographic boundaries. Production line equipment health and statuses can be proactively tracked to plan preventive maintenance and prevent unwanted downtime. Advantech is a global leading manufacturer of IT products and solutions, including embedded PCs, network devices, IoT, servers, and healthcare solutions, with a workforce of over 8,000 people in 92 major cities around the world.

CyberLink – FaceMe FaceMe® is a highly accurate AI engine – ranked one of the best in the NIST Face Recognition Vendor Test (VISA and WILD tests). Its edge-based architecture empowers powerful, efficient processing, and higher levels of security compared to cloud-based solutions. With constant innovation, its technology meets the highest accuracy and security standards for deployments across a wide range of industries and use cases. Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in multimedia software and AI facial recognition technology. CyberLink’s FaceMe® delivers high-precision and real-time facial recognition critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city and smart home.

Dyaco – Sole Cardio Climber Redefining the future of fitness equipment, the Sole Cardio Climber combines the elements of a stepper and climber in one. This high burning, high intensity, the high-powered machine will get your heart rate going but won’t take a beating on your joints. The Sole CC81 Cardio Climber is unique to the market and a first of its kind. From basements to living rooms, Dyaco’s SOLE Fitness manufactures cardiovascular fitness equipment designed to withstand the rigors of a home workout, combining innovative product design with tried-and-tested durability.

Golface – Golface Smart Golf Cart Tablet The Golface smart golf cart system provides real-time scoring function, collects big data on the golf course and golfers, helps the golf course monitor its operations in real time, greatly reduces traffic jams, improves the smoothness of golfers’ shots, effectively improves the efficiency of golf course management and improves performance! “Play like a professional” is Golface’s vision. The company is dedicated to building a golf service platform that makes golfers play happier and smoother and facilitates golf courses to serve golfers more efficiently.

Maktar – Qubii Automatic Back-up While Phone Charging The Maktar Qubii is a compact and automatic device that backs up your photos, videos and contacts while charging your smartphone so you don’t need to even think about it! Every time you plug your phone in, it is backing up your newly added media. Each new backup will only include new items, saving time and space from needless duplication. Qubii supports both iOS and Android systems. Maktar, a global provider of iOS-centric software applications and hardware accessories, is committed to ensuring every product is innovative and effortless to use. Their proprietary and private-labeled software apps and hardware products are now used by hundreds and thousands of customers worldwide.

MiTAC – GPS Touring Computer Utilized with the largest full-color screen on the market and large-button launcher design interface, the Cyclo Discover series is ideal for bike tours. With MioShare, cyclists can store fitness tracking data, route history, and discover travel spots around their routes. The patent-pending NeverMiss feature allows long-distance route planning and displays a notification upon arrival at a planned spot. The patented SurpriseMe offers three different route options and cyclists can choose different ways to discover new inspirations during their rides. Mio, a subsidiary of MiTAC Digital Technology Corporation, is a leading provider of cycling navigation systems and in-car dash cams. Centered on creating experiences that are “All About You,” it creates solutions for people, whether at home or work.

Winmate – Rugged Tablet for Vehicle Diagnostics Digitalization improves service quality and reduces diagnostics errors. Winmate’s new M133WK Ultra-Rugged Tablet for vehicle diagnostics brings a new level of convenience, operational efficiency and safety to car repair workshops and automotive manufacturers. Built to withstand the harshest industrial conditions, frequent drops, shocks, vibration, and dust are no match for this powerful tablet. It also comes with a 1920×1080 PCAP touchscreen, fan-less thermal, high-performance Intel processor, and a built-in kickstand that enables the device to stand firmly on nearly any surface. Founded in 1996, Winmate Inc. is a pioneer in rugged computing technology. For over two decades, Winmate has provided business leaders worldwide with reliable, rugged solutions made for the most challenging industrial conditions.

TAITRA’s Taiwan Innovations Showstoppers Press Conference @ CES 2021

On Friday, January 8th, TAITRA will host a virtual press conference from 11:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. (EST). The event will be moderated by renowned industry analyst, Tim Bajarin, Creative Strategies. The event will provide access to these innovative companies’ spokespeople and their products. Interested members of the media are welcome to attend the press conference by clicking on https://apps.showstoppers.com/online/reports/breakout_room_report.asp?event_id=290

The symbol of Taiwan Excellence was established in 1992 by Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, and subsequently the Taiwan Excellence Selection was launched the following year. The selection is based on the distinct criteria of R&D, quality, design, and marketing. Products that have been selected for the Taiwan Excellence Awards would serve as examples of the domestic industries and be promoted by the government in the international market in an effort to shape the creative image for Taiwanese businesses. Please visit www.taiwanexcellence.org for more information.

Follow us on Facebook or on Twitter.

Contacts

Dave Leon



[email protected]

+1 845-638-3527 (office)

Sandy Liao

[email protected]

+886-02-2725-5200 #1323 (office)