Small Businesses can Deliver Big at Checkout with Clover Station Pro

Device designed to increase engagement and speed at the point of sale debuts with new vertical-specific software plans for quick-service and full-service restaurants

BROOKFIELD, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Small and mid-size businesses can enhance efficiency and improve customer experience at the checkout with the new Clover® Station Pro, the latest addition to the robust set of Clover cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) devices from Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial technology solutions.

Clover Station Pro combines purpose-built hardware, including a customizable customer-facing countertop display, with vertical-specific software, fast payment acceptance and best-in-class security features. Its intuitive smart terminal experience is designed to increase checkout speeds, prevent order errors, and support loyalty programs.

“Business owners are always looking for ways to streamline their operations and build stronger customer relationships,” said John Beatty, co-founder of Clover. “Designed with these needs in mind, Clover Station Pro addresses common pain points in the checkout process. When people can see their order it can improve accuracy, and faster payment processing can speed lines. These little things add up to make a significant difference in the overall customer experience.”

Clover Station Pro supports all swipe, dip, and tap capabilities for credit, EBT, EMV and PIN debit cards, as well as NFC payment options including Apple Pay®, Google PayTM, Samsung Pay®, AlipayTM, and WeChat PayTM, among others, giving the customer choice and flexibility. The new customer-facing screen enables customers to manage their payment process by granting them control over their counter experience – whether it is entering a tip amount, keying in their PIN, updating their phone number, or earning or redeeming rewards and promotions. Clover Station Pro is PCI PTS 5.0 certified and provides multi-layered protection for all payments with end-to-end encryption and data tokenization.

In tandem with the launch of Clover Station Pro, new vertical-specific software plans are available for quick-service restaurants (QSR) and full-service restaurants (FSR) on the Clover platform, including:

Counter Service Restaurant : Counter Service Restaurant meets the needs of QSRs by unifying front of house, back of house, and kitchen operations. It includes features tailored to QSRs such as support for kitchen printers and displays, deeper menu management functionality, and the ability to preauthorize bar tabs.

: meets the needs of QSRs by unifying front of house, back of house, and kitchen operations. It includes features tailored to QSRs such as support for kitchen printers and displays, deeper menu management functionality, and the ability to preauthorize bar tabs. Table Service Restaurant: Table Service Restaurant is tailored specifically to single or multi-location full-service restaurants. It includes all the features provided by Counter Service Restaurant, and unlocks the suite of Clover Dining features for FSRs such as table mapping, order/send to the kitchen from the table, Scan to Pay, and more.

“Properly serving the restaurant vertical is crucial for payment providers as restaurants typically experience higher payment transaction volume, require specific business and management tools to run their operations, and represent a growing sector of the economy,” said Raymond Pucci, director of merchant services at Mercator Advisory Group. “Both quick and full-service restaurants would like to manage all aspects of their business at the point of sale. For restaurants to grow their revenues, payment solutions providers must provide them with the technology and specific tools they need to simplify their operations, more quickly serve their guests, and create more in-store opportunities to engage customers.”

Clover is a market-leading point-of-sale platform with more than one million merchant devices distributed globally, processing more than $100 billion in annualized payment volume. Clover functions as a complete business-management platform enabling merchants to maximize their operating efficiencies and grow, while allowing customers to pay using a debit or credit card or via mobile payment options such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.

For more information on Clover, visit Clover.com and blog.clover.com/. Learn why small businesses love Clover by following #SharetheLove #CloverStory.

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

