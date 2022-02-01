SMAC Productions, FuboTV and Michael Vick to Develop Docuseries on the Evolution of the Black Quarterback in America; Vick to Lead Insightful Conversations With Sports Icons and Cultural Figures Exploring the History and Future of Football

Docuseries will include conversations with Patrick Mahomes, Cam Newton, Tony Dungy, Andy Reid, Doug Williams and More

Docuseries is the inaugural production from Fubo Studios, the newly formed original production arm of FuboTV

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SMAC Productions, a division of SMAC Entertainment, creator of premium scripted and non-scripted content, and Fubo Studios, the original production arm of FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, have announced plans to co-produce an eight-part documentary series on the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Through a series of conversations with former and current players and coaches, cultural figures, celebrities and journalists, all led by Michael Vick – a quarterback who changed the way the position was played – the series will examine how on-field commanders changed the game and led off-field movements. It is expected to be an entertaining, insightful and immersive journey through the past, present and future of the world’s most lucrative sport, as told through the experience of Black quarterbacks.

Since the early days of play, from discrimination to celebration, from being marginalized to becoming nationwide heroes, Black quarterbacks have long found themselves as gamechangers both on and off the field, redefining the position and the game while also leading social movements. From Fritz Pollard and Doug Williams to Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Mahomes, these men who play the position have become catalysts and voices for changing currents in society. The series will provide equal parts history, context, and a glimpse into where the game and the country are going.

Vick will guide the documentary series from a first-person POV, through multiple one-on-one conversations with a range of football figures, including Patrick Mahomes, Cam Newton, Tony Dungy, Andy Reid and Doug Williams. Vick will also meet with journalists, tastemakers and entertainers who provide a unique perspective to the changing game and evolving culture.

Serving as executive producers are Michael Vick and Kijafa Vick; Constance Schwartz-Morini of SMAC Productions; and David Gandler and Pamela Duckworth for Fubo Studios. FredAnthony Smith – director and producer of “NFL 360: The L.A. Marathon,” “NFL 360: Fritz Pollard: A Forgotten Man” and “The Story of 9/12” – will serve as executive producer and director of the series.

“I’m excited to be a part of this project because as a kid, I just wanted to have a shot at playing in the National Football League. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be the first African American quarterback drafted #1. I know that was a big step for us in society,” said Michael Vick. “I was always told that I revolutionized the quarterback position, but I also like to give credit to the ones who I idolized as a kid and who paved the way like Randall Cunningham, Steve McNair and Donovan McNabb. When you look at the evolution of the Black quarterback, it’s because of the people that came before us. And now, I’m thankful for the dual threat concept that has changed the game for the better.”

“At SMAC, we tell stories that go beyond the headlines and dig deep into our culture; this project is no different,” said FredAnthony Smith, vice president of nonscripted, SMAC Entertainment, who will also serve as an executive producer and director of the docuseries. “The story of the evolution of the Black quarterback is the story of how a group of men fought for the chance to play a position, revolutionized the game, and impacted and shaped culture off the field. I couldn’t think of a better guide to take us on this journey than Michael Vick, someone who grew up watching so many of the groundbreakers of the 80s and 90s, and who himself has inspired so many of today’s greatest players.”

“I couldn’t imagine a better first project for the launch of Fubo Studios than this powerful docuseries in partnership with my dear friends at SMAC,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Networks and originals, FuboTV. “At Fubo, we are dedicated to featuring the voice of the athlete on and off the field and this series will spotlight iconic voices through a new lens. I’m honored to work with the impressive SMAC team and Mike Vick to bring this important story to life as Fubo Studio’s inaugural production.”

This documentary series is the first production under the newly formed Fubo Studios, FuboTV’s original production division dedicated to sports and entertainment programming across multiple formats. Led by Pamela Duckworth, Fubo Studios is the new production home of existing Fubo original programming including series that showcase the voice of the athlete. The Studio will also partner with Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Productions to create content for the forthcoming Maximum Effort Channel, a linear channel on FuboTV. Select content created by Fubo Studios will stream non-exclusively on Fubo Sports Network, FuboTV’s live free-to-consumer TV network.

SMAC Productions is the premium content division of SMAC Entertainment, founded by Constance Schwartz-Morini and Michael Strahan, producing scripted and non-scripted television, film, and audio for a wide range of networks and distributors, including HBO, Showtime, ABC, CBS, ESPN, E!, DIRECTV, NFL Network, Nickelodeon, Roku, and Prime Video. Among their credits are: $100,000 Pyramid (ABC), More Than An Athlete – Michael Strahan (ESPN), The Cost of Winning (HBO), Play it Forward (Showtime), and Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild (TNT). Upcoming projects include: Coach Prime (Prime Video), BS High (HBO), The Cupcake Guys (Roku), and The Underdoggs (MGM). SMAC is also developing the scripted series Cayne for BET+ based on Ian Smith’s novel The Unspoken. For more information, visit www.smac-ent.com.

With a mission to build the world’s leading global live TV streaming platform with the greatest breadth of premium content and interactivity, FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. FuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada, France and Spain.

Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, FuboTV Inc. aims to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television. In the U.S., the company’s sports-first cable TV replacement product, FuboTV, aggregates more than 125 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2021). Subscribers can engage with the content they are watching on FuboTV through interactive product features like FanView, an in-video experience showcasing live game, team and player stats and scores in real time. Fubo was also the first virtual MVPD to enable simultaneous viewing on up to four screens (Multiview on Apple TV) as well the first to stream in 4K HDR.

Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Live TV Streaming Providers by J.D. Power (2022), FuboTV has been called “a force in sports streaming” by Forbes, “the best streaming service for sports aficionados” by Tom’s Guide and was heralded by CNET for its “ease of use.” Learn more at https://fubo.tv

