SleepScore Labs Makes Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing, Privately-Owned Companies in America

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SleepScore Labs, the company behind the science of sleep improvement, today announced it has made the prestigious Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America list for the first time. SleepScore ranked 417th out of 5,000 companies, and was recognized as 65th in California, 27th in health services companies, and 6th in San Diego. Inc. 5000 has recognized growing companies like Patagonia, Microsoft, and others in the past, and is considered one of the most distinguished national showcases of entrepreneurial growth and success.

“We sincerely appreciate the recognition from the Inc. 5000 as we continue on our mission to help one billion people to sleep better,” noted Colin Lawlor, SleepScore Labs CEO. “We must thank our incredibly talented and committed team, our partners and customers, and our investors who have all helped us make tremendous progress as our leadership in the science of sleep improvement continues to build. That said, we have just started the race and have much growth ahead as we partner with more great companies in helping their employees and customers achieve better sleep.”

SleepScore Labs’ enterprise offerings enable leading companies to strengthen their health and wellness services by helping people improve sleep – all grounded in solid science and data. Their membership and enterprise customers get access to a sleep improvement ecosystem that connects personalized sleep data, validated sleep solutions, and tailored actionable advice, all in one platform.

Continuing to drive the science of sleep improvement

Over the last 3 years, the company’s pivot from a B2C to B2B focus has been met with milestones of success. After collaborating over 3 years with IFF, the two organizations are jointly in the final stages of launching a series of sleep scent experiences that were scientifically tested and validated to improve objective sleep quality.

In 2021, Mattress Firm and SleepScore announced their partnership to leverage a wide range of SleepScore’s services that focus on science, data, content, and technology. Most notably, Mattress Firm launched the Sleep.com app in December of 2021, serving all Mattress Firm customers and Sleep.com readers. SleepScore has since commenced partnership programs with many other global wellness leaders.

About SleepScore Labs

SleepScore Labs is the company driving the science of sleep improvement. We’re changing the world by improving sleep, based on science and leading-edge technology. SleepScore Labs was founded in 2016 by a team of sleep experts from companies, institutions and organizations such as ResMed, Apple, Philips, and Harvard.

After studying almost 100 million hours of sleep for over a decade, we offer a suite of services to help consumers improve their own sleep and companies improve their offerings in the space. Our flagship offerings, SleepScore and SleepScore Max, harness best-in-class non-contact technology to track, measure and improve sleep, where we’ve led hundreds of thousands of people on their journey to better sleep and wellness. Our enterprise offerings enable leading companies to strengthen their health and wellness services, proven through better sleep. Our membership and enterprise customers get access to a sleep improvement ecosystem that connects personalized sleep data, validated sleep solutions, and tailored actionable advice, all in one platform.

SleepScore does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment through its service or its available functions.

