SleepScore Labs Continues to Lead the Way in Sleep Research with 17th Sleep Study in Just Three Years

The Sleep Science Company Remains Industry Leader in Consumer Sleep Research

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#lifestyle—SleepScore Labs, the Sleep Science Company behind the world’s most comprehensive suite of data-backed sleep solutions, continues to lead the way in applied sleep research, highlighted with their latest product validation study of EyeJust Blue Light Filtering Screen Protectors for iPads and MacBooks. This marks the 17th study the SleepScore team has completed since the company’s inception in 2017, in addition to the 10 sleep science abstracts published and presented at the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM)’s and Sleep Research Society (SRS)’s SLEEP 2020 conference and European Sleep Research Society (ESRS) congress in 2020.

The collective background of the SleepScore sleep science team spans multiple disciplines, including behavioral science, psychology, and sleep research. The science team is led by world-renowned sleep scientist Roy Raymann, PhD and Chief Scientific Officer at SleepScore Labs. The research team is led by Director of Research Holly Rus, Ph.D. and includes Senior Researcher Sharon Danoff-Burg, Ph.D.

Using rigorously designed product validation studies, this accomplished team uncovers the effectiveness of products that intend to improve sleep. It does so by collecting nightly objective sleep data, utilizing SleepScore by ResMed tracking technology, and analyzing self-report sleep data while people are using the product in the natural setting of their homes. Their efforts have ushered in a significant level of interest among those in the sleep space looking to legitimize the sleep benefits of their product offerings in a truly objective fashion. “Our validation studies provide a unique opportunity to examine how consumer products can benefit sleep in the real-world context of one’s own home using objective measurement,” said Dr. Rus. “Through our research, our partners gain product insights as well as science-backed claims, while we continue contributing to understanding ways to help people sleep better.”

While the product validation studies remain a key focus for SleepScore, advancing scientific sleep research in the sleep community is a critical aspect of SleepScore’s mission. In 2020, SLEEP and ESRS, two of the leading global sleep research societies, accepted 10 abstracts submitted by SleepScore Labs to be presented at their annual conferences and published in their respective journals. The topics were far ranging, from a big data analysis of over 3.5 million nights on temperature’s impact on sleep, to how parents’ sleep patterns change with their children’s school schedules.

Some of the research results submitted are drawn from SleepScore’s big sleep data set, gathered from years of sleep tracking using the most accurate non-contact at-home tracking technology available on the market, SleepScore by ResMed technology. With over 70 million hours of sleep data captured to date, combined with thousands of user’s self-reported inputs of daily lifestyle habits, the ability to examine, hypothesize, and test trends as they relate to sleep, health, and general well-being has never been more possible.

“With recent advances in measurement technologies and their ability of measuring sleep accurately in a non-obtrusive way in the real‐world comfort of the habitual bedroom, a new field of applied sleep research is emerging,” said Roy Raymann, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at SleepScore Labs. “What we know about sleep will no longer be mostly derived from small sample sleep laboratory studies. Now, our sleep knowledge will grow using all the insights gathered from this new type of accurate and ecologically valid sleep data. Executing product validation studies and analyzing big sleep data is just the beginning of exploration into the new possibilities these technologies offer.”

The Sleep Science Company continues to lead on the cutting edge of what’s new in sleep trends and research, and the appetite to continue uncovering the world of sleep is ever-apparent with SleepScore’s rapid growth in academic and industry partnership collaborations.

About SleepScore Labs:

We’re the sleep science and improvement company changing the world by improving sleep, based on science and leading-edge technology. SleepScore Labs was founded in 2016 by a team of sleep experts from companies, institutions and organizations such as ResMed, Apple, Philips, and Harvard. Together, we enable leading companies and organizations to strengthen their health and wellness offerings, proven through better sleep. After studying millions of hours of sleep for over a decade, we created the world’s most comprehensive suite of services which help consumers improve their sleep and companies to improve their offerings in the space. Initially a Joint Venture between ResMed, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and Pegasus Capital Advisors L.P, the company has grown to include other strategic partners and investors. Headquartered in Carlsbad, CA, with an office in Dublin, Ireland, we’ve developed SleepScore™ technology powered by ResMed to offer the world’s most accurate sleep app. SleepScore Labs’ ecosystem also provides data insights, product innovation and validation tools, and technology licensing opportunities for companies developing products and solutions aimed at improving the sleep of hundreds of millions of people.

SleepScore does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment through its service or its available functions. The content and service provided are intended solely as a resource and informational tool to improve your sleep. Always seek the advice of a physician or qualified health provider for any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

