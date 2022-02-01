Sleep Number Launches “Sleep Next Level” Campaign, Starring Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

In partnership debut with 72andSunny, new films challenge everyday achievers to reach their full potential with a Next Generation Sleep Number® smart bed

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Sleep Number Corporation (Nasdaq: SNBR), a wellness technology leader, kicked off its “Sleep Next Level™” brand positioning campaign, featuring Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. The new films debut the brand’s strategic partnership with global creative agency 72andSunny. Fresh off the launch of the next gen Sleep Number® smart beds earlier this month, “Sleep Next Level” is a call for all achievers, including parents, entrepreneurs and athletes, to take control of their sleep by harnessing the life-changing benefits of individualized sleep, made possible by the brand’s highly innovative smart bed technology.

Watch the 30-second “Sleep Next Level” film on YouTube





The new campaign is running exclusively in the U.S. and features award-winning actress, producer, entrepreneur and New York Times best-selling author Gabrielle Union, and her husband, former NBA star and Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Dwyane Wade, who share that the secret to unlocking a more impressive you: it starts with a next gen Sleep Number smart bed. The films were directed by Paul Hunter of PRETTYBIRD. Created in partnership with 72andSunny, this is the first piece of joint Sleep Number campaign work since the two collaborated earlier this year.

Gabrielle and Dwyane are real-life Sleep Number “Smart SleepersSM” who love the adjustable firmness, comfort and support on each side of their smart bed. Said Gabrielle, “We finally found our own optimal sleep [settings], to suit our different needs. Our relationship is going strong because we have figured out how to sleep comfortably. We love this bed.”

The campaign features several films for broadcast, streaming and social media, highlighting the newest benefits and features of the next gen Sleep Number smart bed. The new smart beds constantly learn how you sleep better and automatically adapt to and adjust with you over time. The films bring this concept to life, showing no two people sleep the same and their individual needs can change, whether they’re pregnant, recovering from injury, aging or simply living day-to-day. As a brand that delivers unique sleep solutions for every kind of sleeper – particularly couples with different sleep needs – this enables a highly individualized sleep experience that is personal to everyone and helps them improve their sleep night after night and over time.

Watch the 15-second film on YouTube

“Sleep Number Smart Sleepers understand that sleep is vitally important; they know our smart beds deliver individualized sleep with significant benefits,” said Kevin Brown, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Sleep Number. “Gabrielle and Dwyane were already passionate about our brand, so they were a natural choice to talk about next gen Sleep Number smart beds. The Sleep Next Level film series represents the potential in all of us – whether we’re actors, parents, business leaders, anyone – and highlights that we can all achieve more with great sleep from Sleep Number smart beds. I couldn’t be happier to have 72andSunny helping us tell this story through Gab and Dwyane – a power couple who use sleep every night to reach their full potential.”

Elaine Cox, Executive Creative Director, 72andSunny said: “From day one, the Sleep Number leadership team locked arms with us at 72andSunny to open people’s eyes to the untapped power of individualized sleep. Sleep Number’s brand is all about connecting with those who perform at their personal best, so we wanted to feature a real couple who lived this next level mentality. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade recently fell in love with the Sleep Number smart bed after sleeping on one while traveling, and we knew they were the right fit for the Sleep Number brand. They are not only ambitious when it comes to professional achievement but are also champions of personal growth and health. They left us feeling both motivated and entertained – not an easy feat. We are so proud of the work we created together for Sleep Number.”

Both 72andSunny and Sleep Number are NFL partners. 72andSunny won the NFL agency of record account in 2019 and has delivered highly acclaimed campaigns for key moments, including the last five Super Bowls. Sleep Number has been the Official Sleep + Wellness Partner of the NFL since 2018, and 80 percent of NFL players have a Sleep Number smart bed.*

Sleep Number and 72andSunny are also developing an NFL-specific campaign, launching this upcoming NFL season.

*Based on the number of active roster players eligible for the NFL player Sleep Number bed program who purchased a bed between 7/23/18 and 11/28/22.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number is a wellness technology company. Over 14.5 million people have had their lives improved by our award-winning sleep innovations and are experiencing the physical, mental and emotional benefits of life-changing sleep performance. Our proprietary smart beds combine the physical and digital worlds, integrating exceptional sleep with a highly advanced digital technology platform. This means only Sleep Number can provide a dynamic, adjustable and adaptive sleep experience that effortlessly responds to the needs of each sleeper. Our millions of Smart Sleepers benefit from their smart bed changing with them, over time; it is unique, like they are.

Our differentiated business model is guided by our purpose to improve the health and wellbeing of society through higher quality sleep. We partner with world-leading sleep and health institutions to bring the power of 19 billion hours of longitudinal sleep data to sleep science and research. Our retail experience meets our consumers whenever and wherever they choose – through online and in-store touchpoints. And our 5,000 mission-driven team members passionately deliver individualized sleep experiences for everyone.

For life-changing sleep, visit one of our 670 stores, our newsroom and investor relations sites, or SleepNumber.com.

About 72andSunny

72andSunny is a global marketing agency who creates possibilities and growth for the world’s most ambitious brands. With offices in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, New York, and Sydney, 72andSunny leads with unparalleled strategy, disruptive creativity, and is driven to expand and diversify the creative class. 72andSunny has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for two years in a row and is a two-time “Agency of the Year” winner for Advertising Age and Adweek. For more information, visit 72andSunny.com and on Instagram: @72andSunny_

Credits:

Client: Sleep Number Corporation Creative Agency: 72andSunny New York Media Agency: Horizon Media Production Company: PRETTYBIRD Editorial: Arcade Post Production: ARTJAIL Color: Blacksmith Music: Human Sound Design & Mix: Lime Studios

