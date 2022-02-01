Skyflow Hires Tammy Sexton as Chief Revenue Officer to Double Down on Global Growth

Tammy Sexton brings experience of growing ARR by 10x at developer-centric companies like LaunchDarkly. Skyflow’s data privacy vault delivered as an API radically transforms PII data security & privacy.

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PII—Skyflow, the data privacy vault company, announced today that Tammy Sexton has joined the executive leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer. Tammy brings over 20 years of experience to the role, where she will lead the global revenue organization, drive revenue growth, recruit top talent and strengthen relationships with Skyflow’s expanding global customer base.





Tammy joins Skyflow on the heels of a $45M Series B funding round and sustained growth across the organization:

Customer Momentum: With a customer base spanning five continents, Skyflow is working to meet global demand for privacy and data residency. Customer traction is coming from startups and enterprises alike, across verticals like fintech, digital health, SaaS and retail.

With a customer base spanning five continents, Skyflow is working to meet global demand for privacy and data residency. Customer traction is coming from startups and enterprises alike, across verticals like fintech, digital health, SaaS and retail. Partnership Expansion: In 2022 alone, Skyflow announced partnerships with Plaid, MuleSoft, and Snowflake and continues to expand its suite of out-of-the-box connections with industry giants.

In 2022 alone, Skyflow announced partnerships with Plaid, MuleSoft, and Snowflake and continues to expand its suite of out-of-the-box connections with industry giants. Executive Leadership: Skyflow’s leadership team consists of top executives from companies like Heroku, Salesforce, Google, Visa and Paypal. Just recently, Robin Andruss joined the group from Twilio to be Skyflow’s first Chief Privacy Officer.

Skyflow’s approach to privacy radically simplifies how companies manage, access and govern their sensitive data. The company’s zero-trust data privacy vault allows developers to bring applications and workflows to market with best-of-breed data privacy, security, and compliance. Skyflow’s data privacy vault can be deployed within minutes and integrated easily using its API, enabling customers to scale their offerings quickly and securely.

“Tammy has proven herself to be an incredible and rare sales leader who can sell to enterprises and CTOs but with a developer-first mindset. She understands how to build and scale an effective sales organization, and I’m confident she’s the right person to propel Skyflow into the next phase of customer growth,” said Anshu Sharma, CEO of Skyflow.

Tammy joins Skyflow from LaunchDarkly, where she was the Vice President of Sales. In her nearly three years there, she tripled the size of her team, and contributed to substantial gains in both revenue and pipeline. Prior to that, she held various leadership roles at EMC, 1E, Sumo Logic, and PagerDuty after starting her career in sales at Parametric Technology Corporation.

“When I met Anshu and the leadership team, it immediately became clear to me that Skyflow is solving one of the most important technology problems of our era with a radical new approach, and the size of the potential market (TAM) blew me away,” said Sexton. “What really solidified the decision for me was hearing feedback from other founders, mutual connections—even reading GlassDoor reviews—about Skyflow’s team and culture. ”

Read more about Tammy and why she decided to join the Skyflow team here.

About Skyflow

Founded in 2019, Skyflow is a data privacy vault for sensitive data. Our founders wanted to radically transform how businesses handle their users’ financial, healthcare and other personal data — the data that powers the digital economy. Inspired by the data vaults that leaders like Apple and Netflix built to handle customer data, our vision was to deliver the same kind of data privacy vault as a simple and elegant API, something any developer could easily build into their application, the same way they use Stripe, Twilio or Okta. Skyflow is based in Palo Alto, California, with offices in Bangalore, India. For more information, visit http://www.skyflow.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Ali Rae Hunt



[email protected]