SiriusXM Chooses Slack for Companywide Collaboration

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) today announced that SiriusXM, the world’s largest audio entertainment company, is rolling out Slack companywide. SiriusXM expects to use Slack as part of its audio production, event management and marketing to bring together teams and applications.

The acquisition earlier this year of Pandora Media, the most popular music-streaming app in the U.S., expanded the employee ranks at SiriusXM. Together, SiriusXM and Pandora now reach more than 100 million people with their audio products and services. The introduction of Slack as SiriusXM’s choice of technology and productivity tool is a significant part of the company’s ongoing efforts to integrate its geographically dispersed workforce.

“ Collaboration is key to our success, which is why we decided to use Slack as part of our efforts to bring our employees together,” said Bill Pratt, SVP and CIO at SiriusXM. “ We see Slack as an important day-to-day productivity tool for our organization.”

“ Slack is helping companies around the world transform the way they work. We’re delighted that SiriusXM has chosen Slack to help break down silos, foster transparency and improve business operations,” said Bob Frati, SVP of Sales and Customer Success at Slack. “ Throughout this period of change, and beyond, SiriusXM’s investment in an industry leading technology platform will be critical to its continued success. Thank you, SiriusXM, for inviting us on this incredible journey with you.”

About Slack

Slack is where work happens. Slack is a new layer of the business technology stack that brings together people, applications and data—a hub for collaboration where people can effectively work together, access critical applications and services, and find important information to do their best work. People around the world use Slack to connect their teams, unify their systems and drive their business forward.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world’s largest audio entertainment company, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription- and advertising-supported audio products. With the addition of Pandora, the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., SiriusXM reaches more than 100 million people with its audio products. For more about the new SiriusXM, please go to: SiriusXM.com.

