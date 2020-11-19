SingleStore Ranked Among Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Recognition of SingleStore’s 253% Revenue Growth is the Latest Example of Its Expansive Value Proposition

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SingleStore today announced it ranked on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 26th year. SingleStore grew 253% between 2016 and 2019 as a result of increased demand for its converged data platform, which organizations can use to process and analyze their most important time-critical application workloads.

SingleStore CEO Raj Verma credits the organization’s ability to deliver accelerated transaction processing and fast query performance through its cloud-native and scalable architecture, known as The Database of Now™, with the company’s 253% revenue growth. He said, “We are proud to be ranked on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™ as we enable our customers to act in the moment, deliver differentiated experiences, succeed and grow. Global enterprises use SingleStore to easily ingest, process, analyze and act on data. This enables SingleStore users to thrive in today’s insight-driven economy. Our AI integration and machine learning models are optimized to run on any public cloud or on-premises environment with commodity hardware to meet our customers’ needs and ensure their ongoing success.”

“For more than 25 years, we’ve been honoring companies that define the cutting edge and this year’s Technology Fast 500 list is proof positive that technology — from software and digital media platforms, to biotech — truly does permeate so many facets of our lives,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “We congratulate this year’s winners, especially during a time when innovation is needed more than ever to address the monumental challenges posed by the pandemic.”

“Each year the Technology Fast 500 listing validates how important technology innovation is to our daily lives. It was interesting to see this year that while software companies continued to dominate, biotech companies rose to the top of the winners list for the first time, demonstrating that new categories of innovation are accelerating in the pursuit of making life easier, safer and more productive,” said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “We extend sincere congratulations to these well-deserved winners — who all embody a spirit of curiosity, and a never-ending commitment to making technology advancements possible.”

For the first time in its 26-year history, Deloitte invited all 500 winning companies to virtually share in the event’s excitement over video on November 17. Guy Kawasaki, former chief evangelist of Apple, author, university fellow, venture capitalist, and tech luminary, provided the keynote address.

SingleStore ranked 96th in the Bay Area and 488th among Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500.

About Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America. #TechFast500

About SingleStore

SingleStore is dedicated to helping businesses adapt more quickly, embrace diverse data and accelerate digital innovation by operationalizing all data through one platform for all of their moments that matter. These capabilities are provided as a service in AWS, Azure, and GCP and through your own deployments with SingleStore Managed Service and SingleStore DB. Visit www.singlestore.com or follow us @SingleStoreDB.

