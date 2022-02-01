SingleCare Announces Fourth Annual “Best of the Best Pharmacy Awards” Recognizing America’s Top 25 Pharmacists, Techs, and Teams

Nho Nguyen from Houston, Texas, Named Nation’s Top Pharmacist; Harris Teeter in High Point, North Carolina, Selected as Top Pharmacy Team

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SingleCare, the free prescription savings service that delivers consistently low prices on the medications people need most, today announced the winners of its fourth annual Best of the Best Pharmacy Awards. The industry’s preeminent program highlighting the exceptional work of pharmacy staff nationwide, the Best of the Best Awards recognizes the top pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, interns, and pharmacy teams across the country who go above and beyond in helping their communities stay healthy.

To determine winners, SingleCare’s Editorial Board evaluated thousands of customer nominations. In total, 25 winners were named, including 10 pharmacists, nine pharmacy technicians, one pharmacy intern, and five pharmacy teams. A common thread among winner stories is they consistently provide their patients with exceptional service and the highest quality of care at the pharmacy counter.

The award for the nation’s top pharmacist went to Nho Nguyen, Pharm.D., who works in the Kroger pharmacy on 14344 Memorial Drive in Houston, Texas. A pillar of his local community, Dr. Nguyen goes out of his way to build relationships and trust with his customers while supporting their healthcare needs. As a testament to his exceptional service, Dr. Nguyen has customers who, for the past 20 years, have driven across the city just to get their flu shot from him each fall. Another patient would even drive five hours roundtrip from Austin each month to get prescriptions filled from him. “Dr. Nho Nguyen is kind, friendly, and very knowledgeable,” said one of his patients. “He is the BEST pharmacist. I won’t get my prescriptions anywhere else.” Dr. Nguyen does whatever it takes in order to keep his community healthy and safe. He and his team even went the extra mile during Hurricane Harvey by opening their pharmacy despite flooding conditions to ensure patients wouldn’t lose access to their medications.

“SingleCare is proud to recognize these outstanding pharmacists and technicians who go out of their way to ensure their local communities stay healthy,” said Rick Bates, founder and CEO of RxSense, the parent company of SingleCare. “These awards highlight the selfless and tireless work that pharmacy staff do on a daily basis to keep people in their communities healthy. It’s our privilege to honor these healthcare heroes who continue to demonstrate excellence in care and a resolute commitment to providing outstanding service.”

2022 Best of the Best Pharmacist Winners

2022 Best of the Best Pharmacy Technician & Intern Winners

2022 Best of the Best Pharmacy Team Winners

For more information on the Best of the Best Awards and the 2022 Best of the Best Award winners, please visit https://www.singlecare.com/pharmacy-awards/.

About SingleCare

SingleCare is the free prescription savings service that offers consumers fast and easy access to consistently low prices on prescription drugs. Powered by its own industry-leading technology, and through its partnerships with the country’s largest pharmacies and grocers, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Rite Aid and Meijer, SingleCare improves access and adherence to affordable medications for millions of Americans. Available to use at 35,000 pharmacies nationwide, consumers can find prescription savings in 10 seconds or less through the mobile app or discount cards available on SingleCare.com. SingleCare handles hundreds of thousands of prescriptions per day and has helped millions of people across the U.S. save over $4.5 billion on their medications. SingleCare and its parent company, RxSense, have received several prestigious awards, including Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies and Forbes’ America’s Best Startup Employers. For more information, visit SingleCare.com or download the app on iOS and Android.

Contacts

Lauren Hobson



[email protected]

714.864.0486