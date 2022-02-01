Sinclair Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), the “Company” or “Sinclair,” today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. The results reflect the deconsolidation of the local sports segment comprised of the regional sports networks (RSNs), which are owned and operated by Diamond Sports Group (“DSG”) and its direct and indirect subsidiaries, from the Company’s financial statements and accounted for under equity method of accounting, effective March 1, 2022. As such, the year-to-date 2022 consolidated financial results only include two months results of operations of the local sports segment, while the consolidated financial results for the comparable 2021 periods include results of operations of the local sports segment for the full periods.

Second Quarter Highlights:

Record second quarter Broadcast & Other total advertising revenue of $366 million, an increase of 11% from the same period a year ago

Record second quarter political advertising of $54 million

1.6 million common shares repurchased

$118 million par value of the Sinclair Television Group notes due in 2027 repurchased during the quarter at a discount

CEO Comment:

“The strong political environment resulted in the highest second quarter political advertising revenue we have ever experienced,” said Chris Ripley, Sinclair’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “Year-to-date, political advertising revenue is also at all-time record levels, doubling the amount achieved during 2018, the last mid-term election year, and 20% higher than 2020, a Presidential election year. With even higher political ad revenues anticipated for our third and fourth quarters, which are typically the largest quarters for political spend, we believe 2022 political ad revenues could approach 2020’s levels.”

Ripley continued, “With the increased importance and growth of digital revenue, Sinclair continues to prioritize initiatives in this area. Our current average monthly unique users of 80 to 90 million position us well to develop incremental revenue streams in conjunction with digital content offerings, while providing more targeted and interactive opportunities to consumers. We expect to debut a number of new content offerings across our various platforms over the next 12 months that are unique to Sinclair.”

Ripley concluded, “With our securities trading at discounted values, we opportunistically repurchased both our common stock and 2027 Notes, and as announced previously, our Board increased our dividend rate earlier in the year by 25%. We continue to look for ways to bring value to our shareholders.”

Recent Company Developments:

Content and Distribution:

In May, the Company, leveraging the power of its 200 meteorologists, debuted The National Weather Desk, an extension of its successful The National Desk franchise. Initially, the program launched on social media and in July, expanded to providing content for the Company’s 6am and 6pm newscasts.

In May, the Company announced its newsrooms received a total of 22 Regional Edward R. Murrow awards, including WGME/Portland, which was honored with the award for Overall Excellence, as well as an award for WCIV/Charleston’s podcast Unsolved Carolina, the first time Sinclair’s podcast content has been honored with a Murrow award.

the first time Sinclair’s podcast content has been honored with a Murrow award. In June, the Company announced that its free over-the-air national multicast television networks, COMET, CHARGE! and TBD, will add, by September, over 13 million new TV households to their existing footprints.

NextGen Broadcasting (ATSC 3.0):

As of the end of July, the Company launched NextGen TV in 32 markets, including recent launches in San Antonio, TX; Fresno-Visalia, CA and Greenville, SC. To date, NextGen TV is available in 60% of the households in Sinclair’s licensed footprint.

In August, the Company announced it had entered into Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with two top Korean broadcast networks – Korean Broadcast Systems (KBS) and Munhwa Broadcasting Corp (MBC) – to collaborate on the development and implementation of NextGen broadcast models and technology in both the U.S. and Korea.

ESG:

In June, the Company launched Sinclair Cares: Summer Hunger Relief, which raised approximately $180,000, including $25,000 from Sinclair, helping provide approximately 1.8 million meals to children and families across the U.S.

In July, the Company announced it had awarded $50,000 in tuition assistance as part of its annual Diversity Scholarship program, aiming to invest in the future of the broadcast industry while helping students from diverse backgrounds. The program, started in 2013, was expanded nationally this year.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Consolidated Financial Results:

Total revenues decreased 48% to $837 million versus $1,612 million in the prior year period. Media revenues decreased 48% to $831 million versus $1,600 million in the same period a year ago. Excluding DSG, total revenues increased 5% from $801 million in the prior year period and media revenues also increased 5% from $789 million.

Total advertising revenues of $366 million decreased 25% versus $491 million in the prior year period. Excluding DSG, total advertising revenues increased 11% from $329 million in the prior year period. Core advertising revenues, which excludes political revenues, were down 36% in the second quarter to $312 million versus $486 million in the prior year period. Excluding DSG, core advertising revenues decreased 3% from $323 million in the prior year period.

Distribution revenues of $430 million decreased versus $1,078 million in the same period a year ago. Excluding DSG, distribution revenues increased 4% from $412 million in the prior year period.

Operating income of $107 million, including non-recurring costs for transaction and transition services, COVID, legal, and regulatory costs (“Adjustments”) of $13 million, increased versus an operating loss of $178 million in the prior year period, which included Adjustments of $35 million. Operating income, when excluding the Adjustments, was $120 million compared to an operating loss of $143 million for the same prior year period. Excluding DSG, operating income, excluding Adjustments, decreased 2% from $123 million in the prior year period.

Net loss attributable to the Company was $11 million versus a net loss of $332 million in the prior year period. Excluding Adjustments, the Company had a net loss of $2 million. Net loss from DSG in the prior year period was $385 million.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes Adjustments, decreased 58% to $183 million from $433 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA from DSG in the prior year period, excluding Adjustments, was $240 million.

Diluted loss per common share was $0.17 as compared to diluted loss per common share of $4.41 in the prior year period. On a diluted share basis, the impact of Adjustments was $(0.14), and the impact of Adjustments in the prior year period was $(0.39). Diluted loss per common share from DSG in the prior year period was $5.11.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Consolidated Financial Results:

Total revenues decreased 32% to $2,125 million versus $3,123 million in the prior year period. Media revenues decreased 32% to $2,106 million versus $3,097 million in the same period a year ago. Excluding DSG, total revenues increased 6% to $1,669 million from $1,571 million in the prior year period and media revenues increased 7% to $1,650 million from $1,544 million.

Total advertising revenues of $737 million decreased 15% versus $862 million in the prior year period. Excluding DSG, total advertising revenues increased 9% to $693 million from $635 million in the prior year period. Core advertising revenues, which excludes political revenues, of $666 million, were down 22% versus $853 million in the same period a year ago. Excluding DSG, core advertising revenues decreased 1% to $622 million from $626 million in the prior year period.

Distribution revenues were $1,303 million versus $2,187 million in the same period a year ago. Excluding DSG, distribution revenues increased 6% to $870 million from $823 million in the prior year period.

Operating income of $3,573 million, including $19 million of Adjustments and a $3,357 million gain on asset dispositions relating to deconsolidating DSG’s net liability (“Gain on Deconsolidation”), increased versus operating loss of $143 million in the prior year period, which included Adjustments of $67 million. Operating income, when excluding Adjustments and the Gain on Deconsolidation, was $235 million compared to an operating loss of $76 million for the same prior year period. Excluding DSG, operating income excluding Adjustments increased 12% to $237 million from $211 million in the prior year period.

Net income attributable to the Company was $2,576 million versus net loss of $344 million in the prior year period. Excluding Adjustments and the Gain on Deconsolidation, the Company had net income of $23 million. Net loss from DSG in the prior year period was $555 million.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes Adjustments, decreased 29% to $437 million from $615 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA from DSG, excluding Adjustments, in the first two months of 2022 was $54 million and in the prior year six month period was $250 million.

Diluted earnings per common share was $36.00 as compared to diluted loss per common share of $4.59 in the prior year period. On a diluted-per-share basis, the impact of Adjustments was $35.68 and the impact of Adjustments and impairment in the prior year period was $(0.72). Diluted loss per common share from DSG in the prior year period was $7.41.

Consolidated and Segment Highlights

The highlights below include the divestiture of WDKA and KBSI in the Cape Girardeau MO/Paducah KY market (February 1, 2021), the acquisition of ZypMedia (February 5, 2021), the divestiture of the license assets in Harlingen, TX (May 24, 2021), the divestiture of Triangle Sign and Service (June 2, 2021), the divestiture of Sinclair’s radio stations in the Seattle, WA market (September 27, 2021), and the divestiture of Ring of Honor (May 3, 2022).

Segment financial information is included in the following tables for the periods presented. The Broadcast segment consists primarily of broadcast television stations, which the Company owns, operates or to which the Company provides services. The Local Sports segment consists primarily of the RSNs and is included in the second quarter 2021 results only, due to the March 1, 2022 deconsolidation of the segment from the Company’s financial statements. Other and Corporate includes corporate, original networks and content, including Tennis Channel, non-broadcast digital and internet solutions, technical services, and other non-media investments.

Three months ended June 30, 2022 Broadcast Other and



Corporate Eliminations Consolidated ($ in millions) Revenue Highlights: Distribution revenue $ 385 $ 45 $ — $ 430 Advertising revenue 316 70 (20 ) 366 Other media revenue 31 (a) 5 (1 ) (a) 35 Media revenues $ 732 (a) $ 120 $ (21 ) (a) $ 831 Non-media revenue — 11 (5 ) 6 Total revenues $ 732 (a) $ 131 $ (26 ) (a) $ 837 Expense Highlights: Media programming & production expenses and media selling, general and administrative expenses $ 503 $ 119 (24 ) 598 Non-media expenses — 11 (1 ) 10 Corporate general and administrative expenses 33 5 — 38 Other Highlights: Program contract payments 22 4 — 26 Capital expenditures 22 2 — 24 Interest expense (net) (b) 1 51 (3 ) 49 Adjusted EBITDA(c) 183

(a) Broadcast segment other media revenue includes $10 million of management and incentive fees for services provided by the Broadcast segment to DSG under a management services agreement which are not eliminated due to the deconsolidation of the Local Sports segment as of March 1, 2022. (b) Interest expense excludes deferred financing costs, original issue discount amortization, and other non-cash interest expense, and is net of interest income. (c) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, and non-recurring transaction, COVID, legal, and regulatory costs, as well as certain non-cash items such as stock-based compensation expense; program contract payments and non-cash gain on asset dispositions. Refer to the reconciliation on the last page of this press release and the Company’s website.

Three months ended June 30, 2021 Broadcast Other and



Corporate Local Sports Eliminations Consolidated ($ in millions) Revenue Highlights: Distribution revenue $ 363 $ 49 $ 666 (a) $ — $ 1,078 Advertising revenue 280 54 162 (5 ) 491 Other media revenue 44 (b) 4 10 (27 ) (b) 31 Media revenues $ 687 $ 107 $ 838 $ (32 ) $ 1,600 Non-media revenue — 13 — (1 ) 12 Total revenues $ 687 $ 120 $ 838 $ (33 ) $ 1,612 Expense Highlights: Media programming & production expenses and media selling, general and administrative expenses $ 475 $ 92 $ 1,045 (b) $ (33 ) (b) $ 1,579 Sports rights amortization included in Media production expenses — — 829 — 829 Non-media expenses — 14 — — 14 Corporate general and administrative expenses 29 4 3 — 36 Other Highlights: Sports rights payments — — 403 (a) — 403 Program contract payments 22 3 — — 25 Capital expenditures(c) 5 3 5 — 13 Interest expense (net)(d) 1 41 102 7 151 Adjusted EBITDA(e) 433

(a) Local Sports segment distribution revenue includes $11 million for the reversal of previously accrued rebates to distributors tied to minimum game guarantees. Sports rights payments includes approximately $36 million of lower payments to and rebates from teams for sports rights overpayments tied to minimum game guarantees. (b) For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, Broadcast segment includes $27 million of revenue for services provided by the Broadcast segment to the Local Sports segment and Other and the Local Sports segment includes $27 million of selling, general, and administrative expenses for services provided by the Broadcast segment to the Local Sports segment. Such amounts are eliminated in consolidation. (c) Capital expenditures exclude $4 million of repack capital expenditures expected to be reimbursed in the future from the TV Broadcaster Relocation Fund administered by the FCC. (d) Interest expense excludes deferred financing costs, original issue discount amortization, and other non-cash interest expense, and is net of interest income. (e) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, and non-recurring transaction and transition service, COVID, legal, and regulatory costs, as well as certain non-cash items such as stock-based compensation expense and sports rights amortization; less sports rights payments and program contract payments. Refer to the reconciliation on the last page of this press release and the Company’s website.

Consolidated Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights of the Company:

Total Company debt as of June 30, 2022 was $4,276 million. During the second quarter, the Company repurchased $118 million par value of Sinclair Television Group notes due 2027 at a $14 million discount.

Cash and cash equivalents for the Company as of June 30, 2022 was $420 million.

As of June 30, 2022, 46.5 million Class A common shares and 23.8 million Class B common shares were outstanding, for a total of 70.2 million common shares. During the quarter, the Company repurchased 1.6 million shares.

In June, the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share.

Routine capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2022 were $24 million.

Notes:

Certain reclassifications have been made to prior years’ financial information to conform to the presentation in the current year.

Outlook:

The Company currently expects to achieve the following results for the three months ending September 30, 2022 and the twelve months ending December 31, 2022. These results do not include the Company’s former Local Sports segment, which was deconsolidated as of March 1, 2022.

For the three months ending September 30, 2022 ($ in millions) Broadcast Other and



Corporate Elimination Consolidated Revenue Highlights: Core advertising revenue $307 to 314 Political revenue 95 to 105 Advertising revenue $356 to 370 $67 to 71 $(21) to (22) $402 to 419 Distribution revenue 386 to 390 46 — 432 to 436 Other media revenue 31 5 (1) 35 Media revenues $774 to 792 $118 to 122 $(22) to (23) $870 to 890 Non-media revenue — 22 (1) 20 Total revenues $774 to 792 $140 to 143 $(23) to (24) $890 to 911 Expense Highlights: Media programming & production expenses and media selling, general and administrative expenses $532 to 535 $111 $(22) $622 to 625 Non-media expenses — 22 (1) 21 Corporate overhead 38 Stock-based compensation and non-recurring costs for transaction, legal, and regulatory fees included in corporate and media expenses above 14 Depreciation, intangible & programming amortization 87 Other Highlights: Program contract payments 27 Interest expense (net)(a) 49 Income tax provision Approximately 82% effective tax rate Net cash tax payments Approximately $1 million Other items(b) 47 Total capital expenditures, including repack 30 to 32 Adjusted EBITDA(c) $197 to 215

Note: Certain amounts may not summarize to totals due to rounding differences. (a) Interest expense excludes deferred financing costs, original issue discount amortization, and other non-cash interest expense, and is net of interest income. (b) Other items include cash distributions from equity investments, cash payments made to non-controlling interest holders, and other cash income and expenses. (c) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, and non-recurring transaction, COVID, legal, and regulatory costs, as well as certain non-cash items such as stock-based compensation expense; less programming payments. Refer to the reconciliation on the last page of this release and the Company’s website.

For the twelve months ending December 31, 2022 ($ in millions) Broadcast Other and



Corporate Elimination Consolidated(a) Revenue Highlights: Media revenues $481 Non-media revenue 56 (7) 48 Expense Highlights: Media programming & production expenses and media selling, general and administrative expenses $2,075 to 2,083 $429 $(92) $2,413 to 2,420 Non-media expenses — 64 (5) 59 Corporate overhead 159 Stock-based compensation and non-recurring costs for transaction, legal, and regulatory fees included in corporate and media expenses above 72 Depreciation, intangible & programming amortization 355 Other Highlights: Program contract payments 104 Interest expense (net)(b) 191 Income tax provision Approximately 26% effective tax rate Net cash tax refunds Approximately $138 million Other items(c) 116 Total capital expenditures, including repack 105 to 110 Repack capital expenditures 1

Note: Certain amounts may not summarize to totals due to rounding differences. (a) Consolidated outlook excludes the local sports segment, which was deconsolidated March 1, 2022. (b) Interest expense excludes deferred financing costs, original issue discount amortization, and other non-cash interest expense, and is net of interest income. (c) Other items include cash distributions from equity investments, cash payments made to non-controlling interest holders, and other cash income and expenses.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Preliminary Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations



(In millions, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended



June 30, Six Months Ended



June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUES: Media revenues $ 831 $ 1,600 $ 2,106 $ 3,097 Non-media revenues 6 12 19 26 Total revenues 837 1,612 2,125 3,123 OPERATING EXPENSES: Media programming and production expenses 403 1,345 1,161 2,368 Media selling, general and administrative expenses 195 234 415 447 Amortization of program contract costs 21 22 46 45 Non-media expenses 10 14 23 31 Depreciation of property and equipment 24 28 52 56 Corporate general and administrative expenses 38 36 85 97 Amortization of definite-lived intangible assets 43 119 136 244 Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary — — (3,357 ) — Gain on asset dispositions and other, net of impairment (4 ) (8 ) (9 ) (22 ) Total operating expenses (gains) 730 1,790 (1,448 ) 3,266 Operating income (loss) 107 (178 ) 3,573 (143 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest expense including amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs (54 ) (160 ) (169 ) (311 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt 3 — 3 — Income from equity method investments 3 2 15 11 Other (expense) income, net (105 ) (61 ) (165 ) 63 Total other expense, net (153 ) (219 ) (316 ) (237 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (46 ) (397 ) 3,257 (380 ) INCOME TAX BENEFIT (PROVISION) 40 69 (647 ) 78 NET (LOSS) INCOME (6 ) (328 ) 2,610 (302 ) Net income attributable to the redeemable noncontrolling interests (5 ) (5 ) (9 ) (9 ) Net loss (income) attributable to the noncontrolling interests — 1 (25 ) (33 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP $ (11 ) $ (332 ) $ 2,576 $ (344 ) EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP: Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.17 ) $ (4.41 ) $ 36.00 $ (4.59 ) Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.17 ) $ (4.41 ) $ 36.00 $ (4.59 ) Basic weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands) 70,897 75,331 71,527 74,862 Diluted weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding (in thousands) 70,897 75,331 71,533 74,862

The Company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an indicator of the operating performance of its assets.

