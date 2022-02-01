Sincere Corporation Acquires Timehop, Builds “Family of Brands With Heart”

New parent company behind Punchbowl & Memento acquires iconic brand; CEO of Timehop joins Sincere

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sincere Corporation (www.sincere.com), the new parent company behind Punchbowl® and Memento®, today announced the acquisition of Timehop®, the iconic brand that lets you relive your best memories every day. Sincere and its family of brands are run by the team that founded Punchbowl.com over 17 years ago, and launched Memento.com in 2021. Timehop is the first acquisition under the new parent Company entity. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.





With the addition of Timehop, Sincere has solidified its position as the leading platform for family milestones, celebrations, and memories. Consumers can plan and invite loved ones to an unforgettable celebration on Punchbowl, collect and preserve memories from that occasion with Memento, and relive those moments for years to come with Timehop.

“At Sincere, we build products that have heart,” said Matt Douglas, Founder & CEO, Sincere Corporation. “We are thrilled to welcome Timehop and their incredible team into our family of brands. Timehop is another example of how our products bring you closer and help show you care to the people in your life who matter the most.”

Timehop was founded in 2011. It is an award-winning platform on iOS and Android that allows consumers to relive their past memories—photos, videos, and social posts—from this exact day in history. Consumers can easily connect Apple Photos, Google Photos, Dropbox, Flickr, Facebook, and Instagram accounts to curate a complete record of their memories. Millions of people start their day reminiscing with Timehop, and swipe through their personal archive of memories from one year ago today to 20 years ago today and beyond.

“Our team is absolutely thrilled to join Sincere,” said Matt Raoul, former CEO of Timehop. “This acquisition made strategic and financial sense from our very first conversation and is a perfect home for us.”

In separate releases, Sincere announced the launch of Sincere Foundation, and an investment in Bookclubs, a platform that makes organizing a book club simple. These announcements are an important component of the growth and philanthropy strategy for the Company. In addition, Sincere and Nimbus Advertising Solutions announced a mobile ad solution partnership.

Navidar served as the exclusive financial advisor to Sincere Corporation on the transaction. SG Credit Partners has financed the Company’s growth acquisition strategy. To learn more about Sincere and its family of brands, visit www.sincere.com.

Sincere is a family of consumer internet brands with heart. The Company is home to Punchbowl®, Timehop®, and Memento®, and builds technology that brings you closer and helps show you care to the people who matter the most. More than 275 million online invitations and digital greeting cards have been sent on Punchbowl, 125 million memories are relived on Timehop every day, and more than 9 million memories have been collected on Memento. Sincere Foundation supports organizations that address basic needs, and envisions a future where everyone has the opportunity to celebrate, recognize milestones, and honor memories. The Company was founded by entrepreneur Matt Douglas. To learn more, visit www.sincere.com

Navidar Holdco LLC (“Holdco”), with a presence in Austin, Atlanta, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Indianapolis, Minneapolis and San Antonio, is an investment banking firm that provides strategic merger and acquisition advice, capital raising solutions, and corporate advisory services to businesses and investors in dynamic industries. The firm focuses on SaaS software, eCommerce & Internet, information technology services, specialty manufacturing, and health care information technology companies. Navidar principals have completed more than 400 transactions representing nearly $110 billion in M&A and capital raising, for both private and public companies, over the past 20 years. Navidar Group LLC, an affiliate of Holdco, is a broker-dealer that is registered with FINRA and SIPC.

SG Credit Partners is a family-office backed lender providing capital to lower middle market businesses and entrepreneurs requiring tailored credit solutions. We’ve established a broad credit platform consisting of three verticals: Software + Technology, Consumer Products and Structured Credit. Headquartered in Southern California with offices throughout the country, SG has provided in excess of $750 million to lower middle market entrepreneurs across a variety of industries.

