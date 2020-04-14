SimX Releases Free COVID-19 Virtual Reality Simulation Cases

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — SimX has announced immediate availability of two free multiplayer virtual reality training cases focused on the evaluation and management of COVID-19. Developed by ED docs working in hot zones in Washington and California, these cases allow doctors, nurses, and others to practice PPE, triage, evaluation, and inpatient treatment of COVID-19 patients. These cases can be downloaded and used free of charge by any hospital or training program with Oculus QuestTM or HTC ViveTM devices and can be found at www.simxar.com/COVIDresponse .



COVID-19 has placed unprecedented strain on healthcare systems and clinical education. As hospitals and clinics around the world reorient toward our shared war against the pandemic, opportunities for clinical training and education are diminished due to the lack of availability of clinical educators and the need to establish social distancing and avoid in-person didactics. In the face of this crisis, SimX has created unique cases that immerse the learner in front line care. With constantly evolving guidance and protocol, the cases are designed to allow institutions to train their staff using their own guidelines. As the battle continues, SimX plans to continue to release more free content to prepare our frontline staff.

SimX’s industry leading virtual reality medical simulation platform is used around the world and by top institutions including Mayo Clinic, Stanford, Northwestern, University of Pennsylvania, the US Air Force, and many others. It allows trainees to work together in multiplayer virtual reality cases either together in the same space or from the safety of their own homes. SimX’s unique system allows for a “holodeck-like” experience without dropdown menus or virtual selections. You talk with and interact with virtual patients the same way that you would in real life. The scalable SimX Scenario System allows for very rapid development of new training materials and cases, and instant deployment to all learners. SimX is also offering substantial discounts for the duration of the crisis in order to ensure that medical education systems are able to continue to train the providers on the front line and beyond. For media inquiries contact (650) 862-7471. Learn more about the SimX System at www.simxar.com

