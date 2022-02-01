SiliCon with Adam Savage Announces New Celebrities, Makers, Artists and Authors to its August 2022 Two-Day Lineup with Much More to Come, including Details Around NASA Panels

“Creating the Improbable” Comes to Life with an Incredible Array of Pop Culture, Tech, Science, Makers, Artists, Cosplay, Gaming, Comic Creators and Authors

Amazon Alexa, Blick Art Materials, Itemfarm, Print Bed, Raspberry Pi and SKS Props Join the 2022 Sponsor Roster

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SiliCon with Adam Savage, Silicon Valley’s largest Comic Con and Maker Con, has announced additional celebrities and special guests. Karen Gillan from Doctor Who, Jumanji and Guardians of the Galaxy; Kari Byron and Tory Belleci from Mythbusters; Darell Maloney, aka The Broken Nerd; Simone Giertz, a designer and robot builder; and Bob Clagett from I Like to Make Stuff are just a few of the exciting appearances.





The two-day convention, themed “Creating the Improbable,” is a family-friendly science, technology and pop culture fan extravaganza and comic convention that aims to inspire and entertain with science/tech discussions, film and TV screenings, and of course, incredible celebrity guests. Attendees will be able to get their maker on with hands-on maker workshops and classes taking place right on the show floor in the Savage MakerVerse makerspace. All weekend long, there will be panels with award-winning authors and artists, children’s and adult cosplay contests, build challenges, a full hall of vendors and more!

“Our goal is to bring together guests with rich histories of creation, from filmmakers and actors to artists, authors, engineers, scientists, technologists and makers, to share their creativity and enthusiasm,” said Adam Savage, Creative Director and SiliCon 2022 co-producer, special effects designer and fabricator, actor, educator, and television personality/producer, including the host of Tested and former co-host of Discovery’s Mythbusters series.

Hollywood Celebrities

Karen Gillan , known for her role in the science fiction series Doctor Who , and the films Jumanji and Guardians of the Galaxy

, known for her role in the science fiction series , and the films and Steven Strait , known for his role as James Holden in the science fiction series The Expanse and the adventure film Sky High.

, known for his role as James Holden in the science fiction series and the adventure film Wes Chatham, known for his role as Amos Burton in the science fiction series The Expanse and the films The Philly Kid and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay-Parts 1 and Parts 2.

Previously Announced

Christopher Lloyd , Back to the Future

, George Take i, Star Trek

i, Alan Ritchson , Amazon’s original hit series Reacher

, Amazon’s original hit series The Expanse, Amazon Prime Video’s critically acclaimed showrunner Naren Shankar, will be joined by writers/producers Ty Franck, Daniel Abraham, and Dan Nowak, Director Breck Eisner, and members of the incredible cast to share highlights of its seven-year run.

Celebrity Makers

Here are just a few of the world-renowned celebrity makers who will be appearing in the Savage MakerVerse and panels throughout the event:

Kari Byron , best known as a host on Discovery Channel’s Mythbusters ; co-founder of EXPLR media, a platform created to inspire, educate and empower kids to become agents of change.

, best known as a host on Discovery Channel’s ; co-founder of EXPLR media, a platform created to inspire, educate and empower kids to become agents of change. Tory Belleci , daredevil/builder host of Discovery Channel’s MythBusters ; executive producer/host for Amazon, Science Channe l and Motor Trend .

, daredevil/builder host of Discovery Channel’s ; executive producer/host for l and . Darell Maloney , aka The Broken Nerd , a Marvel Prop Maker and a master of 3D printing and model making.

, aka , a Marvel Prop Maker and a master of 3D printing and model making. Simone Giertz , Swedish designer, inventor, maker, robotics enthusiast and TV host.

, Swedish designer, inventor, maker, robotics enthusiast and TV host. Bob Clagett, known for his maker channel, I Like to Make Stuff, whether it’s music, websites, software, furniture, vintage scooters or motorcycles.

Previously Announced

Frank Pillar from Frankly Built , known for his incredible Iron Man suits

from , known for his incredible Iron Man suits Beverly Downen of Downen Creative Studios

Sophy Wong , a maker/author of Wearable Tech Products

, a maker/author of Bill Doran of Punished Props

of Cosplay Crafting: 3D printing, prop-making, fabrication and kit-bashing

Maker challenges and prizes

Authors and Comic Book Artists

Neo Edmund , author of A Tale of the Red Riding Rise of the Alpha Huntress , Clan of the Vein and Kaijudo Clash of the Duel Masters .

, author of , and . Rachel Litfin , author of the Chronicles of Royal High series.

, author of the series. M. Todd Gallowglas , author of the Dead Weight series and the Dragon Bone Flute saga.

, author of the series and the saga. Dan Wickline , author of Grimm Fairy Tales and the ongoing 30 Days of Night adaptations.

, author of and the ongoing adaptations. David Gerrold , author and screenwriter of some of the best-rated episodes of Star Trek The Original Series , Babylon 5 and Twilight Zone .

, author and screenwriter of some of the best-rated episodes of , and . Christian Gossett , Star Wars designer, creator and artist behind the ongoing Red Star series of graphic novels.

, designer, creator and artist behind the ongoing series of graphic novels. Andrew C. Gaska , ENnie and UKGE Award-winning settings and adventure writer for the ALIEN Roleplaying Game and author of series bibles for ALIEN , Predator , and Planet of the Apes .

, ENnie and UKGE Award-winning settings and adventure writer for the Roleplaying Game and author of series bibles for , , and . JP Roth , writer, artist, creator and owner of Rothic Comics.

, writer, artist, creator and owner of Rothic Comics. Eric Basaldua , longtime Top Cow artist, known for Witchblade and Tomb Raider , as well as Marvel and DC covers.

, longtime Top Cow artist, known for and , as well as Marvel and DC covers. Jason Palmer, illustrator, painter, muralist for TV and film, creating art for storyboards, concept work, and more from Indiana Jones to Game of Thrones.

Previously Announced

Gary Whitta , author of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story , will return to SiliCon with Adam Savage.

, author of , will return to SiliCon with Adam Savage. Steven E. Gordon, renowned comic book artist and art director who is best known for X-Men: Evolution, Cool World, Fire & Ice

Platinum and Gold VIP Ticket Holder PERKS

Platinum and Gold VIP ticket holders will enjoy a special VIP entrance, priority panel entry, FastPass photo op lines, access to a private VIP lounge with a private autograph signing, and access and priority seating to all premiere panel events.

Platinum ticket holders are invited to a special VIP party at Tech Interactive and a movie screening with Oscar and Emmy award-winner Phil Tippett . Platinum VIP ticket holders also are invited to a VIP Cocktail party hosted by Adam Savage and attended by special guests on Saturday, August 27. Check the website for more details. The movie screening of Phil Tippett ’s Mad God , followed by a Q&A, will be held at the Tech Interactive on Friday evening, August 26. Phil is an Oscar and Emmy Award-winning visual effects supervisor and producer whose work appears in the original Star Wars trilogy, Jurassic Park , and RoboCop. Tippett s pecializes in creature design, stop-motion and computerized character animation and has assisted Industrial Light & Magic and DreamWorks.

.

“We’re thrilled to announce an expanded roster of incredible creators, an exclusive film screening with an award-winning Hollywood special effects master, and more at this year’s SiliCon. We will continue to augment the event with spark-igniting creativity and talent as we build on our Creating the Improbable theme,” added Savage.

Discount Accommodations

SiliCon with Adam Savage attendees may purchase a special group rate of $139 US per night at the Marriott San Jose.

Sponsorship and Exhibitor Opportunities

SiliCon with Adam Savage thanks this year’s sponsors: Amazon Alexa, Blick Art Materials, Itemfarm, Print Bed, Raspberry Pi and SKS Props.

For information on custom sponsorship and exhibitor packages, contact [email protected]. Exhibitor and Artist Alley applications are available online. Panel and workshop submissions can be submitted here.

SiliCon with Adam Savage Location: Dates/Times: • San Jose McEnery Convention Center • Saturday, August 27, 2022 150 W San Carlos St, San Jose, CA 95113 Hours: 10:00 am – 7:00 pm • Sunday, August 28, 2022 Tickets, Photos and Autographs: Hours: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm • Single-day and two-day passes for SiliCon with Adam Savage 2022 Get the latest on social: Tickets Available at: • Twitter – @siliconsj • www.siliconsj.com • Facebook – SiliConSJ • Instagram – Silicon_SJ • LinkedIn – silicon-comic-con

About SiliCon with Adam Savage

Founded in 2014 as SiliCon Valley Comic Con, SiliCon was the vision of Rick White and Steve Wozniak as they sought to bring together the best of technology and pop culture. Having grown every year since then, Adam Savage joined in 2019 to bring a new dimension to the event, which embraced the maker ethos and community.

Adam has built everything from theater sets to miniature particle accelerators. From spaceships to animatronic arms. He’s made Rube Goldberg machines, hand props and spacesuits. His online videos have generated over 230 million page views. He’s written for Popular Mechanics, the Wall Street Journal and Wired Magazine and is a published author with his latest book, “Every Tool Is A Hammer.” His program Mythbusters produced 270 episodes that aired in over 100 countries for 14 years. He is currently Editor in Chief at Tested.

Contacts

Molly Blaisdell, Denise Nelson, Kathleen Sullivan and Linda Dellett



[email protected]