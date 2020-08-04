Signing on for the CES 2021 All-Digital Experience?

Matter’s Live and Remote Capabilities Can Help Expand Digital Experiences and Participation.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CES—Matter Communications — a Brand Elevation Agency specializing in PR, creative services, digital marketing and strategy — offers live video and remote capabilities for consumer technology brands looking to create inclusive, digital experiences and reach key audiences as traditional events, such as CES 2021, continue to shift to virtual platforms.

Equipped with a state-of-the-art video and audio production studio at its headquarters in Newburyport, Massachusetts, Matter’s in-house creative team of award-winning audio, video, graphic design and animation professionals serve clients looking to leverage virtual broadcasts, including:

Live or Virtual Events

Product Showcases and Launches

Satellite Media Tours (SMTs)

Internal Communications

Remote Video Production

And more

“The way brands share information and interact with customers is evolving,” said Executive Producer and Vice President of Video Services, Tim Bradley. “Amidst the pandemic, we are actively working with clients to pivot their brand experiences and participation to digital formats through a combination of remote production, motion graphics and live video. We provide the creative and technical know-how as well as the targeted distribution needed to elevate brands and help them reach key audiences.”

As global events — including CES — embrace digital platforms, it’s more important than ever for companies to create inclusive, genuine human interactions to connect with their audiences. Distinct from pre-produced content, live video encourages viewers to participate in a conversation as it takes place, incorporating real-time storytelling, broadcast-quality production and targeted social distribution to maximize impact for the brand.

Looking to make your next digital event more interactive and effective? Matter’s creative group can help you take your experience to the next level.

About Matter Communications

Matter is a Brand Elevation Agency unifying PR, creative services, digital marketing and strategy into content-rich communications campaigns that inspire action and build value. Founded in 2003, with seven offices spanning North America, Matter works with the world’s most innovative companies across healthcare, high-technology, consumer technology and consumer markets. For more information, visit https://www.matternow.com.

Contacts

Matter



Tim Bradley, 978-358-5838



[email protected]

https://www.matternow.com