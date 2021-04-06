SightCall Partners with 1 True Health–Care Management, Broadens Remote Management for Chronically Ill Patients via Telehealth

Health management company conducts patient video calls, plans rapid upscale

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#augmentedreality–SightCall, a global leader of augmented reality (AR)-powered visual assistance, today announced it has partnered with Austin-based 1 True Health-Care Management Inc., an organization that provides professional services to clinical practices and senior living communities related to the management of chronic and acute diseases. SightCall enables 1 True Health-Care Management to meet its goals of better engagement between the patient and a healthcare practitioner and improved health and wellness of seniors who are more isolated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our partnership with 1 True Health-Care Management holds tremendous, transformative potential for chronic disease management,” said Thomas Cottereau, Founder and CEO of SightCall. “Our expertise at delivering high-caliber and user-friendly remote service solutions comes together with more than 100 years of collective experience at 1 True Health-Care Management in increasing access to a growing patient population and improving care plans to thousands of patients.”

As a comprehensive visual assistance tool, SightCall offers 1 True Health’s patients AR- and AI-powered video call sessions within the company’s existing Salesforce Health Cloud customer relationship management (CRM) system. Working under the guidance of a clinician, Care Navigators at the 1 True Health-Care Management call center launch calls with the click of a button in the patient file, reaching seniors and other patients in need of chronic care management and remote patient monitoring, but who are often hesitant to leave home for health reasons. Medicare supports monthly virtual patient encounters, with Care Navigators tracking and following up on care plans, disseminating health and wellness information, and connecting patients with physicians and specialists using the SightCall and Health Cloud platforms.

SightCall is accessible to every patient, operating across a wide range of products, reception and bandwidth levels with identical high call quality and HD picture. Built-in features such as AR-enabled screen annotation and optical character recognition ensure consultations are well-documented, feed reliable information back to care providers and relay the most accurate care advice possible to patients, wherever they are in their care journeys.

1 True Health began serving patients with SightCall in March. The company has plans to rapidly upscale its service delivery, eventually reaching tens of thousands of patients per month with 24/7 accessibility by the end of 2021.

“Working with SightCall is a game changer for our long-term goal to help patients better manage their chronic conditions,” said Shawn Smith, CEO of 1 True Health-Care Management, Inc. “40% of the U.S. population over the age of 50 suffer from one or more chronic or acute diseases. With COVID-19 rapidly accelerating the trend toward at-home patient care and disease management, there is a real urgency to incorporate the SightCall technology into our service model. We aim to enhance our patients’ care experience and improve their quality of life as a result. We could not be more excited to partner with SightCall.”

1 True Health-Care Management is an organization delivering professional services to patients in support of clinical practices and senior living communities. We offer 24x7x365 Chronic Care Management and Disease Surveillance services that protect patients, improve care plans, and promote wellness and healthy behaviors. Founded in 2020, the company is based in Austin, Texas. To learn more about the solutions it offers to patients, healthcare providers, and senior living communities, visit 1thcm.com.

SightCall is the world’s leading augmented-reality powered video cloud platform, delivering live, remote interactions between business and customers on every continent around the globe. In a connected, mobile-first world, businesses leveraging SightCall have the ability to see what their customers see and guide them remotely. With nearly 15 years of experience in remote video assistance, SightCall helps businesses transform their customer service and field service with the power of augmented reality and live video. The company has offices in San Francisco (HQ), Boston, Austin, Paris, London, Frankfurt and Singapore. Visit sightcall.com to learn more.

