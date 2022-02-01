SightCall AR-powered Visual Assistance Now Available on Genesys AppFoundry

SightCall for Genesys Cloud CX helps businesses resolve customer needs effortlessly through on-the-spot support using video and annotation capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#augmentedreality–SightCall, a global leader of augmented reality (AR)-powered visual assistance, today announced its SightCall for Genesys Cloud CX™ solution is now available on Genesys AppFoundry®, the industry’s largest dedicated marketplace focused on customer experience solutions. AppFoundry allows Genesys customers from all market segments to discover and rapidly deploy a broad range of solutions that make it easier to interact with consumers, engage employees and optimize their workforce.

Accessible through a Genesys chat, SightCall enables consumers to show their problems in real time with live video, empowering remote agents to provide on-the-spot solutions while the interaction is in progress, with minimal effort needed on both sides. For customers integrated with Genesys Cloud CX and leading CRM solutions, SightCall enables the seamless flow of video call data, ensuring customer records are automatically updated, maximizing recordkeeping and auditability needs.

“SightCall is proud to further raise the bar for service delivery and issue resolution through our new application for Genesys,” said Thomas Cottereau, founder and CEO of SightCall. “Our dynamic visual assistance solution allows more personalized experiences, including using the SightCall platform as video-only while retaining Genesys voice capabilities. This enables companies and their agents to maximize customization, increase responsiveness, and more effectively meet the needs of customers.”

With live video and annotation capabilities integrated directly into Genesys Cloud CX, SightCall transforms operations and outcomes across verticals including healthcare and life sciences, insurance, manufacturing and retail. The use of SightCall through Genesys can reduce unnecessary site visits, enhance net promoter scores, cut down on product returns and reduce carbon footprint, all while reducing enterprise overhead costs.

SightCall’s application is now available with Genesys Cloud CX, an all-in-one solution and the world’s leading public cloud contact center platform that helps organizations provide better experiences to their customers and employees. With its robust feature set and open APIs, Genesys Cloud CX is flexible, scalable, and built for rapid innovation.

To learn more about the specific features and benefits of SightCall’s Genesys Cloud CX integration, visit appfoundry.genesys.com.

About SightCall

SightCall is a leading visual assistance platform utilizing Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence technology to digitally transform service delivery in enterprise workforces with human-guided and self-guided experiences. The SightCall platform enables fast access to the knowledge needed to address and resolve business challenges related to service, efficiency, safety and sustainability. In 2022, SightCall was ranked #4 on Fast Company’s list of Most Innovative Companies in the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality category. The company’s global customer base is comprised of Fortune 2000 enterprises across industries including Utilities, Manufacturing, Insurance, Healthcare and Life Science, and Telecom. SightCall is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Austin, Boston, London, Frankfurt, Paris, Singapore and Melbourne. Visit www.sightcall.com to learn more.

