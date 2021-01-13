SightCall Appoints Dipak Joshi as New Group CFO

C-suite veteran brings extensive experience managing financial affairs for growing tech companies

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SightCall, a San Francisco-based augmented reality (AR)-enabled visual assistance platform, today announced the appointment Dipak Joshi as the company’s first Group Chief Financial Officer. His background includes more than 20 years in financial leadership at global tech companies.

“Dipak brings more than two decades of experience in financial and infrastructure development at high-growth companies, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our team,” said Thomas Cottereau, CEO of SightCall. “With this addition, we have a strong management team positioned to continue the execution of our strategy to drive revenue growth and continued global expansion.”

Prior to this role, Joshi served as CFO at Silicon Valley’s Retail Solutions Inc., a consumer package goods (CPG) technology and data management firm. He was instrumental in its successful acquisition by IRI in early 2020, helping bring together a top-tier provider of supply chain solutions with an industry leader in big data and analytics to promote business growth for CPG and other services.

Before that, Joshi was CFO of BitTorrent, Inc., a San Francisco-based peer-to-peer file sharing platform. He helped to steer the company through its 2018 acquisition by blockchain system TRON and its subsequent reemergence as Rainberry, Inc. He also held executive positions at Milestone Internet Solutions, Fuzebox, Siemens, Google and eBay, presiding over 40+ acquisitions as a director at the latter company.

“I am honored to join this dynamic, global team and take part in SightCall’s continued growth,” said Joshi. “SightCall has transformed the lives of its customers – patients, technicians, industry experts and more – by connecting them with cutting-edge visual support solutions. Its strong business model positions it at the forefront of innovation, and I look forward to assisting the company in living up to its mission and achieving its goals.”

Joshi received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry at the University of Manchester, England. A Chartered Management Accountant (CMA), he holds an MBA from Duke University Fuqua School of Business, in addition to diplomas in Value Investing from Columbia Business School and Blockchain Strategy from the University of Oxford Saïd Business School.

About SightCall

SightCall is the world’s leading augmented-reality powered video cloud platform, delivering live, remote interactions between business and customers on every continent around the globe. In a connected, mobile-first world, businesses leveraging SightCall have the ability to see what their customers see and guide them remotely. With more than 10 years of experience in remote video assistance, SightCall helps businesses transform their customer service and field service with the power of augmented reality and live video. Visit sightcall.com to learn more.

