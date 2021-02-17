SHI Tops $11 Billion in Revenue for the First Time in 2020

Government entities and academic institutions drive strong Public Sector growth

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SHI International, one of North America’s largest IT solutions providers, earned a record $11.1 billion in revenue in 2020, a 4% rise year over year. In 2020, SHI launched a new consultative subsidiary, struck new partnerships, and kept pace with a flood of customer orders flowing through its two Integration Centers (ICs) in another record-breaking year.

SHI’s Public Sector division was a major driver of growth, notching a 16% rise in revenue year over year. The growth stems from SHI’s ability to help government entities at the municipal, state, and federal level, and academic institutions from K-12 through higher education, adjust to the impacts of COVID-19. In 2020, Public Sector topped $3 billion in revenue for the first time, making it one of three $3 billion business units at SHI, alongside the Enterprise/Global and Commercial (formerly Corporate and SMB) divisions.

Among SHI’s top 10 partners, Amazon and Dell saw the most annual revenue growth, rising 30% and 13%, respectively. Microsoft, HP Inc., Cisco, VMware, Adobe, Lenovo, Apple, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise rounded out the top 10. Partners in the middle tier, defined as ranking between 11-25 in revenue, grew an average of 18% year over year, paced by CrowdStrike, which surged 82%, and Palo Alto Networks, up 67%. In addition, SHI’s own Professional Services Organization became a top 25 revenue partner for the first time.

SHI’s ICs uniquely positioned the company to respond to shifting customer needs in the past year. With its second major IC going online in late 2019, SHI more than doubled the previous largest annual volume through its ICs in 2020, playing a pivotal role in supporting supply chain optimization while expanding its capacity to deliver fully integrated rack and data center solutions.

“For all the reasons that require no explanation, the past 12 months represent one of the most challenging professional years most of us will ever face,” said Thai Lee, President and CEO of SHI. “Yet throughout 2020, from our essential onsite employees to those balancing increased responsibilities and decreased bandwidth at home, our dedicated employees went above and beyond to provide customers world-class service when they most needed it. As we step into 2021 optimistic that the light at the end of the tunnel is within reach, we’re already seeing positive signs of a return to mid-market growth, powered by businesses reinvesting in IT. We continue to stand ready to help our customers meet uncertainty with hybrid workforce strategies and supporting technologies that bring them closer to their goals.”

Throughout 2020, SHI evolved to address changing customer needs. SHI launched Stratascale, a new subsidiary delivering high-value consulting and professional services to help business leaders achieve Digital Agility. In addition, SHI made a strategic investment in mLogica to accelerate the development of digital transformation technologies and cloud services offered by both organizations.

SHI also ended the year having reached two milestones. The company was named Cisco Commercial Partner of the Year, and achieved four VMware Master Services Competencies. This included Digital Workspace, VMware on Cloud, Cloud Management and Automation, and Cloud Native, making SHI one of the earliest partners to achieve the first six VMware Master Services Competencies.

ABOUT SHI

Founded in 1989, SHI International Corp. is an $11 billion global provider of technology products and services. Driven by the industry’s most experienced and stable sales force and backed by software volume licensing experts, hardware procurement specialists, and certified IT services professionals, SHI delivers custom IT solutions to Corporate, Enterprise, Public Sector, and Academic customers. With over 5,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S.

For more information, visit https://www.SHI.com.

