SheerID Partners With Brands to Reward Teachers During Teacher Appreciation Week

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SheerID, the identity marketing platform used by hundreds of leading brands around the world, has partnered with a number of brands for Teacher Appreciation Week in order to provide exclusive offers to the 6.7 million educators in the US. This year, Teacher Appreciation Week is May 1-8.

“We’re proud to partner with brands that recognize the significant dedication and commitment that educators demonstrate daily within our communities,” stated Jake Weatherly, CEO of SheerID. “By honoring and thanking teachers with personalized offers, marketers are laying the foundation to spark the ongoing loyalty of the community to their brand.”

The brands below have provided an offer that, with the help of SheerID’s Identity Marketing platform, ensures rewards are instantly and securely provided to eligible recipients.

Make sure to check out all the exclusive discounts and offers made for teachers at SheerID Teacher Deals. Brands interested in creating an exclusive offer for teachers, can add teacher verification from SheerID in under a day.

About SheerID

SheerID is the leader in identity marketing. With SheerID, brands instantly verify consumer-supplied data to run targeted campaigns to consumer communities like students, teachers, and the military. SheerID can verify over 2.5 billion people via 9,000 authoritative data sources worldwide; provides global insights from hundreds of the world’s leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. As a result, the world’s biggest brands — including Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile — rely on SheerID as their identity marketing partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Fortson Venture Capital, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, CVC Growth Partners, and Voyager Capital. For more information, please visit SheerID or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

