SheerID and BritBox Partner to Honor First Responders and Healthcare Workers With 30% Off Up to 12 Months of the Streaming Service

BritBox wants everyday hero communities to enjoy its content for premiere seasons and beyond

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SheerID and BritBox, the streaming service from BBC Studios & ITV, offering the biggest and best collection of unmissable British TV in the U.S. and Canada, announced that first responders and healthcare workers are now eligible for its discount program, along with teachers, who have already been enjoying this everyday hero offer.

BritBox, through its partnership with SheerID, offers teachers a discount of 30% off and is now, for the first time providing the same 30% off discount to first responders and healthcare workers. To take advantage of these exclusive offers, teachers, healthcare workers, and first responders must verify their eligibility through SheerID, the identity marketing platform used by hundreds of leading brands. Online verification is instant and once completed, eligible users can take advantage of the savings.

“We appreciate the dedication and commitment that teachers have made to bettering our communities, and wanted to open this offer to another key part of our communities: healthcare workers and first responders,” said Kerry Ball, Chief Acquisitions & Commercial Officer, for BritBox. “At BritBox, we celebrate these individuals who are vital to improving the communities where we live and work.”

“Choosing to celebrate teachers, healthcare workers, and first responders is such a valuable strategy executed by BritBox,” said Jake Weatherly, Chief Executive Officer at SheerID. “These communities appreciate when they are recognized and honored, and brands that offer them special programs rapidly earn their trust, loyalty, and repeat business.”

Teachers, healthcare workers, and first responders can visit these links to verify their identity and claim these exclusive offers:

https://watch.britbox.com/us/teachers

https://watch.britbox.com/us/first-responders

About SheerID

SheerID is the leader in identity marketing. With SheerID, brands identify and acquire customers from highly coveted consumer communities — such as the military, students, teachers, first responders, and more — with personalized offers, gated by instant verification from the largest set of authoritative data worldwide. SheerID verifies over 2.5 billion people via 20,000 authoritative data sources; provides global insights from hundreds of the world’s leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. As a result, the world’s biggest brands — including Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile — rely on SheerID as their identity marketing partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital, and CVC Growth Partners. For more information, please visit SheerID or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About BritBox

BritBox is the subscription streaming home of the best selection of unmissable British Entertainment, from new hit shows like The Long Call and Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? to fan favorites like Line of Duty, Vera, and Shetland. BritBox is also home to the largest collection of Agatha Christie adaptations along with beloved classics such as Pride and Prejudice and All Creatures Great and Small. Created by two British content powerhouses—BBC Studios, the subsidiary arm of the BBC, and ITV, BritBox offers its subscribers the largest collection of British mysteries, dramas, comedies, and lifestyle-all in one place.

BritBox is available for $7.99 per month/$79.99 per year—after an introductory free trial period—on Roku®, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV 4th Gen, Samsung, LG, and all iOS and Android devices, AirPlay, Chromecast, and online at https://www.britbox.com. BritBox is also available as a premium add-on channel on Amazon Channels for Prime members, Apple TV Channels, and Roku.

More information is available at britbox.com. Follow BritBox on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

