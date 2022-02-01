SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Labaton Sucharow Investigating Unity Software Inc. – U

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, announces that it is investigating Unity Software Inc. (“Unity Software” or the “Company”) (NYSE: U) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether Unity Software properly disclosed that its Pinpointer ad product used in its Operate Solutions business did not rely on data from Apple, but was using data from end users’ engagement and platform performance, resulting in customers spending less because of inaccuracies. In addition, Unity Software failed to disclose that a significant number of its engineers were being redeployed to fix these issues with Pinpointer and thereby were forced to delay their other projects.

