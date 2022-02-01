Shake Shack to Participate in September Investor Conferences

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHAK), today announced that the Company will be participating in the following investor conferences:

On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, the Company will host a fireside chat at Goldman Sach’s 29 th Annual Global Retailing Conference in New York, NY. The fireside chat will begin at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

in New York, NY. The fireside chat will begin at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time. On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Company will host a fireside chat at Raymond James’s Consumer Conference in New York, NY. The fireside chat will begin at 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time.

The fireside chats will be webcasted live and available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.shakeshack.com on the Events & Presentations page.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It’s known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult-brand with widespread appeal. Shake Shack’s purpose is to Stand For Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and employee development, to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to nearly 400 locations systemwide, including 260 in 32 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, and about 140 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

